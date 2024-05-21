The Simple Ratio You Need To Follow For White Chocolate Ganache
A chocolate ganache may sound fancy, but recipes to make your own are as easy as can be. In fact, the most basic ganache formula consists of nothing more than your choice of chocolate and heavy cream. It's the ratios between these two ingredients, then, that distinguishes a good ganache from a great one. If you're a fan of white chocolate — which pairs well across a range of desserts, from delicious blondies to mousse variations — it's best to stick with a ratio of two parts chocolate to every one part heavy cream.
The reason this 2:1 ratio works so well is because of white chocolate's cocoa content — or, rather, lack thereof. Both white and milk chocolate contain less cocoa solids — but more sugar — than dark chocolate. So, they require a higher concentration of chocolate for every part of heavy cream. For comparison, a dark chocolate ganache can work well with a ratio of one part chocolate to every one part heavy cream.
With that ratio in mind, you can then get creative with all kinds of other ingredients; Tasting Table's recipe for white chocolate cranberry tart, for instance, calls for an intricate ganache, made of cream, white chocolate, butter, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt. Yet no matter how many extras you add, you'll want to start with a 2:1 ratio — and add some heat.
Heat heavy whipping cream to combine with white chocolate
The process of melting chocolate often requires a delicate touch. Luckily, for the sake of a successful ganache, your white chocolate never has to touch the stovetop. In actuality, the easiest way to make a chocolate ganache is by simply melting heavy cream over medium heat. You'll want the cream to reach a slight simmer but not come to a boil. Once your cream is properly warmed, you can then pour it directly over your white chocolate pieces. Mix the two until smooth and consolidated, and you'll have a ganache that's ready to drizzle or scoop.
Yet while this technique seems straightforward, there's one more trick to keep in mind. Whether you have white, milk, or dark chocolate, you'll want to use the best chocolate for ganache, and so steer clear of using chocolate chips. Instead, baking chocolate will prove your best bet; the cooking-specific ingredient is known to yield the best ganache texture, thanks to its smooth texture and ability to melt. Just remember to use double the amount of white chocolate baking pieces for every part of the cream, and your ganache will be dessert-ready in no time.