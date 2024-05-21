The Simple Ratio You Need To Follow For White Chocolate Ganache

A chocolate ganache may sound fancy, but recipes to make your own are as easy as can be. In fact, the most basic ganache formula consists of nothing more than your choice of chocolate and heavy cream. It's the ratios between these two ingredients, then, that distinguishes a good ganache from a great one. If you're a fan of white chocolate — which pairs well across a range of desserts, from delicious blondies to mousse variations — it's best to stick with a ratio of two parts chocolate to every one part heavy cream.

The reason this 2:1 ratio works so well is because of white chocolate's cocoa content — or, rather, lack thereof. Both white and milk chocolate contain less cocoa solids — but more sugar — than dark chocolate. So, they require a higher concentration of chocolate for every part of heavy cream. For comparison, a dark chocolate ganache can work well with a ratio of one part chocolate to every one part heavy cream.

With that ratio in mind, you can then get creative with all kinds of other ingredients; Tasting Table's recipe for white chocolate cranberry tart, for instance, calls for an intricate ganache, made of cream, white chocolate, butter, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt. Yet no matter how many extras you add, you'll want to start with a 2:1 ratio — and add some heat.