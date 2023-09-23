The Simple Presentation Tip That Will Make Your Lemon Bars Pop
We love lemon bars in any shape or size. The crispy shortbread base and creamy tart lemon filling on top is a classic American treat that looks great casually dusted with powdered sugar. However, if you're planning to bring a tray of lemon bars to a party, you might want to dress them up a bit. We've got a great suggestion that doesn't require any additional ingredients when you want to amp up the presentation –- candied lemon slices.
Lemon bars are so easy to make, and the flavor of the lemon filling makes them a very popular indulgence. Sometimes the filling lacks intense lemon flavor, so the extra bite of candied lemon is a welcome flavor enhancer. The chewy texture of candied lemon is also a nice contrast to the smooth bars, making this garnish a win-win. You can make extras to snack on, too, the sugary lemon flavor is addictively delicious.
How to candy lemon slices
Candied lemon slices only require two ingredients, lemons and sugar, plus a little water and some hands-off simmering time. You'll want to find organic lemons if possible since the rind will be part of the finished product, and be sure to scrub them well to remove any dirt or wax. Slice the lemons into thin wheels, about one-eighth inch thick. Juice another lemon, mixing it with one cup each, water and granulated sugar in a wide skillet and bring the mixture to a low simmer.
When the lemon syrup is ready, layer in the lemon slices, submerging them in the syrup completely. Allow them to simmer until the rind is soft and the slices are see-through, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove them to a silicon mat lined baking sheet to cool, and then store in the refrigerator until you are ready to top your lemon bars. The leftover lemon syrup is a bonus you could use to make more slices, or to elevate your cocktails and wellness drinks.