The Simple Presentation Tip That Will Make Your Lemon Bars Pop

We love lemon bars in any shape or size. The crispy shortbread base and creamy tart lemon filling on top is a classic American treat that looks great casually dusted with powdered sugar. However, if you're planning to bring a tray of lemon bars to a party, you might want to dress them up a bit. We've got a great suggestion that doesn't require any additional ingredients when you want to amp up the presentation –- candied lemon slices.

Lemon bars are so easy to make, and the flavor of the lemon filling makes them a very popular indulgence. Sometimes the filling lacks intense lemon flavor, so the extra bite of candied lemon is a welcome flavor enhancer. The chewy texture of candied lemon is also a nice contrast to the smooth bars, making this garnish a win-win. You can make extras to snack on, too, the sugary lemon flavor is addictively delicious.