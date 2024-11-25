Valerie Bertinelli's Secret To Homemade Lemon Bars Is Mind Boggling

With their tangy flavor, smooth texture, and buttery crust, lemon bars are the perfect sweet treat for any time of year. It turns out former Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli is a fan of lemon bars, too, and a secret ingredient she uses may change everything you thought you knew about lemon bars — or leave you scratching your head.

Bertinelli's lemon bars start with a standard shortbread crust: Flour, powdered sugar, and — parmesan cheese. Yes, you read that right, parmesan cheese. "It may sound odd, but I'm telling you, this is amazing," Bertinelli explains in a Food Network Facebook video. She says the cheese adds just the right amount of saltiness to the crust and notes that the fruit and cheese pair well together because the sweetness of the fruit is balanced by the saltiness of the cheese.

As she blends the crust ingredients together in a food processor, the smell of the parmesan really comes through and helps create a firm flavorful crust. According to Bertinelli, parmesan is a behind-the-scenes ingredient that makes the lemon bars so much better. "If I didn't tell you there was cheese in here, you'd never know," she says. "But if it wasn't in here, you'd miss it." For what it's worth, cheese also finds its way into cocktails, so its use in baking sweet treats is perhaps not as strange as you think.

