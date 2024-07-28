Switch Up Your Classic Lemon Bars With A Layer Of Chocolate Ganache
At first glance, chocolate and lemon might seem like diametrically opposite flavors. One is pucker-prompting sour, and the other is dark and rich. But here at Tasting Table, we're all about unlikely flavor pairings — which is why today, we're talking about the simple way to upgrade your classic lemon bars: Top 'em with a chocolate shell.
Chocolate ganache meets tangy, zingy lemon curd for an electric flavor and ultra-lush mouthfeel. Sweetness, acidity, and bitterness combine for a mature profile that isn't overtly sugary, but rather subtly complex while still packing a wicked bold punch. The trick here is that pouring a bunch of warm, melted chocolate over a batch of still-warm lemon bars is going to melt the lemon curd and turn your gel-like, toothy lemon bars to mush. Temperature is a key player in getting this dessert upgrade right.
For a neat, layered look, you could top your regular go-to lemon bar recipe with an ascending color-blocked layer of shortbread crust, lemon curd, and a ¼-inch layer of chocolate like a confectionery crown. To do it, allow your lemon bars to chill and set until firm as normal. Then, once they've hardened, melt some bittersweet baking chocolate, heavy cream, and kosher salt together in a saucepan until smooth and luscious. This chocolate ganache mixture should be at room temperature while still melted, not hot, when you pour it over the lemon bars. Once topped, allow 'em to chill again for another four hours or overnight to set.
Sweet-acidity-richness in a fudgy, bite-sized bar
Alternatively, if you don't feel like waiting an extra four hours to sink your teeth into some chocolatey lemon bar action (we feel you), you could marble the chocolate ganache directly into the lemon curd rather than layer them separately. To do it, spread your lemon curd layer over the shortbread base as normal, then drizzle the still-warm lemon layer with melted chocolate, using a butter knife or toothpick to swirl the chocolate through the bright lemon, creating a marbled effect. Chill to set. White chocolate would also work for a brighter, sweeter overall flavor profile (and we've got a few tips for expertly melting chocolate to help) and dark chocolate is an option as well.
For the easiest, quickest chocolate shell, look no further than a beloved childhood ice cream sundae topping: Good old Smucker's Magic Shell chocolate sauce. Coat your tray of lemon bars in this stuff and watch as a thin, crisp layer of chocolate spreads over the bars and hardens within minutes. At a Walmart in New York, a bottle costs just $2.84.
For a fancy presentation, top each chocolate-covered lemon bar with a dehydrated lemon wheel or some shaved lemon zest and turbinado sugar to garnish. Feel free to cement other crunchy toppings into the bars before they harden, like chocolate chips, Oreo cookie crumbles, or crushed shortbread cookie crust. For an extra chocolatey flavor, swap the traditional shortbread lemon bar base for a chocolate shortbread biscuit.