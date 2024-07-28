Switch Up Your Classic Lemon Bars With A Layer Of Chocolate Ganache

At first glance, chocolate and lemon might seem like diametrically opposite flavors. One is pucker-prompting sour, and the other is dark and rich. But here at Tasting Table, we're all about unlikely flavor pairings — which is why today, we're talking about the simple way to upgrade your classic lemon bars: Top 'em with a chocolate shell.

Chocolate ganache meets tangy, zingy lemon curd for an electric flavor and ultra-lush mouthfeel. Sweetness, acidity, and bitterness combine for a mature profile that isn't overtly sugary, but rather subtly complex while still packing a wicked bold punch. The trick here is that pouring a bunch of warm, melted chocolate over a batch of still-warm lemon bars is going to melt the lemon curd and turn your gel-like, toothy lemon bars to mush. Temperature is a key player in getting this dessert upgrade right.

For a neat, layered look, you could top your regular go-to lemon bar recipe with an ascending color-blocked layer of shortbread crust, lemon curd, and a ¼-inch layer of chocolate like a confectionery crown. To do it, allow your lemon bars to chill and set until firm as normal. Then, once they've hardened, melt some bittersweet baking chocolate, heavy cream, and kosher salt together in a saucepan until smooth and luscious. This chocolate ganache mixture should be at room temperature while still melted, not hot, when you pour it over the lemon bars. Once topped, allow 'em to chill again for another four hours or overnight to set.