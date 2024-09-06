The Absolute Best Citrus Fruit For A Tart And Tangy Alternative To Classic Lemon Bars

Surprisingly, the origin of lemon bars only dates back to the early 1960s, meaning that the citrine confections have had a mere six decades to mature and evolve. There are many ways to put a twist on lemon bars, whether you give them a boozy upgrade with limoncello or introduce a savory herb like with these lemon-thyme bars. But one variation that might not have crossed your mind ditches the longstanding lemon and uses another citrus entirely: grapefruit. The mouth-puckering fruit is the perfect swap for a tart and tangy alternative to classic lemon bars.

A key component of lemon bars is their tartness, which is why grapefruits make an excellent swap for lemons in a citrus bar, especially if you include zest from the rind of the grapefruit, which is especially tart. The buttery, crumbly crust beneath the citrus curd provides richness as well as an excellent contrast to the tanginess of the curd. Our zesty grapefruit bars recipe doesn't veer too far off from our original lemon bars recipe other than swapping the type of citrus used, so you can proceed with the grapefruit the same way by reserving the zest and then juicing the fruit.