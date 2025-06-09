The Absolute Best Time Of The Year To Buy Fresh Peaches

Like Bowser from the animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," we're also madly in love with peaches! After all, they're refreshingly sweet with a hint of acidity that adds the perfect amount of tartness to every bite. Plus, they're extremely versatile. The absolute best way to use fresh, ripe peaches is to add them to summer staples like lemonade and ice cream. The U.S. also grows more than a billion pounds of peaches each year. Since most peach trees produce flowers in the spring, those flowers usually turn into mature fruit between June and August. So, the best time of the year to buy peaches is in the summer between June and August, which is National Peach Month. However, the exact months depend on the state the peaches are grown in.

Peaches are grown in 33 states and each state's peach season starts and ends at slightly different times. In Southern states like Texas and Georgia, peach season usually starts in May and ends in August. Yet, Florida's season starts as early as March and concludes in June, and Idaho's season begins mid-summer in July and extends until September. The shortest peach season occurs in New Jersey and it runs from July to August. So, you can technically get peaches as early as March or as late as September.

Of those states, only three harvest the most peaches. You'll be surprised to know Georgia isn't number one. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California harvested 475,000 tons of peaches, while South Carolina harvested 67,400 tons, and Georgia harvested 24,800 tons in 2022. Before you run out and buy this beloved fruit, there's a few things you need to know to enjoy the absolute best peaches every summer.