The One Rule You Need To Choose The Best Peach

If summer had a signature scent, it would smell like peaches. The sweetness of juicy, runny peaches is a core summertime experience we all deserve. How else are we supposed to brave the heat? The key characteristic of a good peach is its ripeness; but to an untrained eye, all peaches look the same. Most of us get our peaches from the farmers market or the grocery store (unless you're lucky enough to live near an orchard), so we're in charge of picking the fruits we'll be taking home — that's why you need to learn the brown stem rule.

The color of the stem is one of the best indicators of peach ripeness. If the stem is green, the peach isn't fully ripe yet, so it won't be as sweet. But if the stem is brown, the peach you're holding has ripened to perfection. Yup, it's really this easy. You'll want to look at the color right where the stem emerges from the fruit, at the very bottom of the stem. Is it green? Put the peach back. Is the entire stem brown, all the way to the bottom? You've found your perfect peach.

When peaches no longer have a full stem, simply look at the color surrounding the stem area. If you see any hint of green, that's not your peach. Additionally, look for wrinkles. Wrinkles are good news, especially around the stem area, as they indicate a ripe peach with a powerful, sugary flavor.