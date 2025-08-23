How To Turn Peak-Season Tomatoes Into A No-Cook Tasting Board

It's peak tomato season and you find yourself surrounded by juicy, red tomatoes. In an attempt to make the most of nature's bounty, you throw them in anything and everything ranging from a punchy bloody mary cocktail to a spicy penne arrabiata pasta. While tomato might be the centerpiece of these dishes, there's another way to really leverage the flavors of ripe, in-season tomatoes and help them shine. Enter the no-cook tomato tasting board.

A tomato tasting board is essentially a tomato flight – the tomatoes are thickly sliced and topped with various ingredients such as cured meats, cheeses, and spreads. The tasting board acts as a blank canvas that allows you free reign to customize and dress the tomatoes just the way you'd like them.

The most important element of a tomato flight is, well, the tomatoes, so be picky about the ones you choose. You want tomatoes that are juicy and tender yet firm and large enough to hold toppings, and which make for a sweet and flavorful base — think heirlooms and beefsteaks. Aim for slices that are about ½-inch thick so they can hold up to the toppings.