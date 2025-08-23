How To Turn Peak-Season Tomatoes Into A No-Cook Tasting Board
It's peak tomato season and you find yourself surrounded by juicy, red tomatoes. In an attempt to make the most of nature's bounty, you throw them in anything and everything ranging from a punchy bloody mary cocktail to a spicy penne arrabiata pasta. While tomato might be the centerpiece of these dishes, there's another way to really leverage the flavors of ripe, in-season tomatoes and help them shine. Enter the no-cook tomato tasting board.
A tomato tasting board is essentially a tomato flight – the tomatoes are thickly sliced and topped with various ingredients such as cured meats, cheeses, and spreads. The tasting board acts as a blank canvas that allows you free reign to customize and dress the tomatoes just the way you'd like them.
The most important element of a tomato flight is, well, the tomatoes, so be picky about the ones you choose. You want tomatoes that are juicy and tender yet firm and large enough to hold toppings, and which make for a sweet and flavorful base — think heirlooms and beefsteaks. Aim for slices that are about ½-inch thick so they can hold up to the toppings.
Pairing ideas for your next tomato tasting board
Build your tomato flight with different textures and flavors in mind. Start out by keeping one slice simple, perhaps topped only with some flaked sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice. Or, lean into the flavors of a caprese salad with mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Pesto is another great pairing with tomato.
If you're a fan of hummus, you can add that too for an earthy contrast to the tangy bite of tomato. Double down on the Mediterranean flavors and top the slice with olives, feta, crunchy roasted chickpeas, and za'atar. You can even bulk up another slice on the board with protein. Try cream cheese with smoked salmon, capers, and red onions, or aged cheddar cheese with different cured meats. Bacon and crunchy lettuce will create a BLT-inspired slice.
And why stop at savory dishes? The tanginess from the tomatoes can also shine when paired with sweet ingredients like fruits and honey. If you're looking for ideas, slather some ricotta with honey onto a tomato disc and pop sliced peaches on top. And viola! You have a board that lets you taste fresh tomatoes so many different ways.