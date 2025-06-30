The Absolute Best Time To Harvest Tomatoes For Perfect Fruit

Whether you're new to growing tomatoes in your garden or have been cultivating the juicy fruit for summers on end, you probably have heard that tomatoes are best harvested when "vine ripe." But what, exactly, that means isn't always so clear — and your tomatoes are probably ready to be picked earlier than you think. Contrary to popular belief, the absolute best time to harvest tomatoes is before they've reached complete redness, at what's called the "breaker stage" of development. The breaker stage occurs once the tomato is at full maturity, and the skin's color is mostly still green with a reddish-pink color (from the pigment lycopene) on the side of the fruit opposite to the stem.

At this point, the longer tomatoes are left on the vine, the more vulnerable they become to pests or other risks like excess heat, sun, and other extreme weather conditions. Fruit left on the vine until fully red often experiences cracking or splitting of the skin due to high moisture content. The tomato itself no longer needs the plant for nutrients after the breaker stage. So, gardening experts recommend picking tomatoes while they are still green and developing their redness, and letting them ripen off the vine.