There's a long list of the best ways to keep tomatoes fresh. But the humming refrigerator in the corner of your kitchen? It's probably not singing about solutions. The truth is that refrigerating tomatoes typically exposes them to temperatures that are far too cold for maintaining any sort of premium quality. The fruit (yes, really, tomatoes are commonly mislabeled as vegetables) actually thrives when kept at room temperature. Keeping tomatoes in the fridge? You might be ruining their texture and flavor. Go ahead and close your refrigerator door; that spare section of countertop looks much more appealing.

It's not just an old wives' tale; there is a science behind this depreciation. The average room temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to less than 40 degrees Fahrenheit in a refrigerator. When placing tomatoes in fridges, the cold creates mushiness by breaking down cell walls and suppresses the enzymes controlling its taste. You're likely familiar with the impact of temperature on flavor. Yet, when refrigerating tomatoes, the effect is permanent. By chilling them, you cap their capacity to maintain (or develop) tangy and acidic notes. Essentially, you're limiting the intensity of the flavors we all know and love. Think bland and lackluster — not the dreamiest addition to your garden salad.