Why You're Not Supposed To Refrigerate Tomatoes — And The One Time You Should
There's a long list of the best ways to keep tomatoes fresh. But the humming refrigerator in the corner of your kitchen? It's probably not singing about solutions. The truth is that refrigerating tomatoes typically exposes them to temperatures that are far too cold for maintaining any sort of premium quality. The fruit (yes, really, tomatoes are commonly mislabeled as vegetables) actually thrives when kept at room temperature. Keeping tomatoes in the fridge? You might be ruining their texture and flavor. Go ahead and close your refrigerator door; that spare section of countertop looks much more appealing.
It's not just an old wives' tale; there is a science behind this depreciation. The average room temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to less than 40 degrees Fahrenheit in a refrigerator. When placing tomatoes in fridges, the cold creates mushiness by breaking down cell walls and suppresses the enzymes controlling its taste. You're likely familiar with the impact of temperature on flavor. Yet, when refrigerating tomatoes, the effect is permanent. By chilling them, you cap their capacity to maintain (or develop) tangy and acidic notes. Essentially, you're limiting the intensity of the flavors we all know and love. Think bland and lackluster — not the dreamiest addition to your garden salad.
So, what's the exception to the rule?
Nothing quite beats the taste of a tomato stored at room temperature. At least until that fruit begins to approach its prime. Real tomato connoisseurs know that tides turn quickly. As soon as those fruits reach their peak, either eat them immediately or buy some extra shelf-life by placing them in the refrigerator.
Forget the debate over ways to boost the flavor of fresh tomatoes; you've entered a survival zone. Sometimes, refrigeration becomes a necessary evil to save the day. Over-ripeness is a slippery slope, and nobody wants bright red mush that's fit for nothing but the bin. Meddling with the tomato enzymes becomes beneficial at this stage — slowing down ripening is a required solution, even if it means sacrificing taste. Keep them airtight and snugly stored in a sealed container for the most effective results.
Unfortunately, the exact amount of extra days you get depends on your proactivity. Overly-ripened tomatoes might only get an additional 48 hours of life when refrigerated, while those spotted in their prime last up to seven days. It's also worth remembering that flavor sacrifice when it comes to cooking. Be prepared to use these refrigerated fruits in cooked concoctions, like the sauce-based versions of tasty tomato recipes. Refrigerator-stored tomatoes have likely lost their flavorsome ability to stand alone as fresh ingredients. Some things really are lost forever; that's the price you pay.