'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Fans Will Love These Dirt Bomb Muffins

Sometimes the simple act of preparing food for somebody is the most loving gesture. Ever since Conrad made dirt bomb muffins for Isabella's (Belly's) birthday in Season 3, Episode 4 of the Amazon Prime Video hit series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," fans have been running to the kitchen to whip up a batch themselves. They're popular for a reason, and not just because they're on the show: They're simply delicious. These little treats are packed with everything you could want in a breakfast, dessert, or snack (and sometimes a meal, if we're being absolutely honest).

Dirt bombs may have turned viral after showing up in the show, but they're nothing new. They are doughnut muffins — like a lighter doughnut or a denser muffin — baked in a muffin tin. Conrad's creation includes warm spices and is finished with a dip in melted butter and cinnamon sugar. It's that brown, textured, "dirty" topping that gives these muffins their name. Dirt bombs have all the comforting nostalgia of a cinnamon sugar doughnut with none of the deep frying. That's a win-win all around.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a dirt bomb muffin recipe that couldn't be easier to make. You may already have everything you need if you want to get started right away. They're incredibly moist, rich, crunchy, sugary, and best enjoyed warm.