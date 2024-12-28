14 Mouth-Watering Hybrid Bakes You Need To Try

Few hybrid bakes have reached the cult status of the cronut. Created by French pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013, and sold at his bakery in New York, the cronut is a brilliant combination of the buttery, flaky layers of a croissant and the deep-fried indulgence of a donut. After a feature was written about this incredible hybrid bake on a popular food blog, the cronut rose to fame, with fans queuing for hours to get their hands on one.

When you realize the meticulous process that goes into making a cronut, you begin to understand why it's so irresistible. This bake starts with the croissant dough, which must first be left to ferment and rest. The next day, it's rolled into thin sheets and laminated with thin layers of butter. After another overnight rest, this is then cut into a round donut shape, before, yep, you guessed it, a final ferment (at this stage, each cronut will actually triple in size). Finally, the croissant-donut hybrids are fried until crisp and golden, before being filled with cream, dusted with sugar, and glazed for that extra touch of sweetness. The result is a dessert that's light and airy yet rich and indulgent.

Whilst Ansel's original cronut remains a bucket-list dessert, its popularity has inspired countless variations. Home bakers have embraced the trend with simplified recipes using store-bought puff pastry, while bakeries experiment with inventive flavors like lemon, salted caramel, and chocolate fudge, not forgetting Ansel's very own controversial peppermint cronut!