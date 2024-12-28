14 Mouth-Watering Hybrid Bakes You Need To Try
If you're someone who struggles to pick just one item from the mouth-watering display at the bakery, or can never decide which sweet treat to make at home, hybrid bakes are here to fix all of your dilemmas. Combining the best parts of two classic desserts into one irresistible creation, these innovative mashups have taken the baking world by storm. By merging two bakes, it becomes even easier to achieve the perfect balance of gooeyness, flakiness, creaminess, or crunchiness, and help you reach the ultimate level of indulgence.
From the ever popular cronut to spectacular dessert combos like the churro cheesecake, hybrid bakes always deliver on creativity and flavor. Often, they offer a way to experience completely novel textures, such as the cretzel (that's not quite a pretzel, and not quite a croissant). In other cases, they simply pair two deliciously complementary elements together, such as the brookie (half brownie, half cookie). These tasty creations are perfect for celebrations, gifting, or simply treating yourself, so get ready to discover 14 epic hybrid bakes that you need to try ASAP!
Cronuts
Few hybrid bakes have reached the cult status of the cronut. Created by French pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013, and sold at his bakery in New York, the cronut is a brilliant combination of the buttery, flaky layers of a croissant and the deep-fried indulgence of a donut. After a feature was written about this incredible hybrid bake on a popular food blog, the cronut rose to fame, with fans queuing for hours to get their hands on one.
When you realize the meticulous process that goes into making a cronut, you begin to understand why it's so irresistible. This bake starts with the croissant dough, which must first be left to ferment and rest. The next day, it's rolled into thin sheets and laminated with thin layers of butter. After another overnight rest, this is then cut into a round donut shape, before, yep, you guessed it, a final ferment (at this stage, each cronut will actually triple in size). Finally, the croissant-donut hybrids are fried until crisp and golden, before being filled with cream, dusted with sugar, and glazed for that extra touch of sweetness. The result is a dessert that's light and airy yet rich and indulgent.
Whilst Ansel's original cronut remains a bucket-list dessert, its popularity has inspired countless variations. Home bakers have embraced the trend with simplified recipes using store-bought puff pastry, while bakeries experiment with inventive flavors like lemon, salted caramel, and chocolate fudge, not forgetting Ansel's very own controversial peppermint cronut!
Brookies
Brownies and cookies joining forces was always going to be a great idea, and that's exactly what happened when the brookie was developed. This hybrid bake gives you the best of both worlds in one mouth-watering bite. There's the rich, fudgy goodness of a chocolate brownie combined with the chewy, buttery richness of a chocolate chip cookie. And, as well as being a popular bakery treat, this one is rather easy to whip up at home, too.
Brookies typically feature both a brownie layer and a cookie dough layer, which are baked together until perfectly golden and gooey. Some variations swirl the two batters together for a marbled effect, while others keep the layers distinct to highlight that amazing textural contrast. This results in a dessert that's arguably better than a brownie or a cookie alone, with the perfect crispness on the outside, gooeyness on the inside, and plenty of chocolatey bliss.
One of the best things about brookies is how easy both elements are to customize. There's the option to add different types of chocolate chips or chunks to the cookie or brownie layer, whether that's milk, white, or dark. Or, chopped nuts can be thrown in for some extra crunch. You'll even find ones flavored with peanut butter, caramel, coffee, or orange to give them a creative twist.
S'mores cookies
S'mores are a nostalgic treat for many, but sadly we don't always have a campfire available for toasting. That's why this next hybrid bake is the perfect way to enjoy all of the flavors and textures of this treat, in handy cookie form. S'mores cookies bring the gooey, chocolatey goodness of the classic campfire treat into a much more convenient format.
These cookies will generally have a soft and chewy cookie base, loaded with the essential s'mores components – chunks of chocolate (Hershey's if you want to keep things traditional), bits of graham crackers, and gooey marshmallows. As they bake, the marshmallows melt slightly, creating glorious pockets of sweetness with a texture just like the fire-toasted version we know and love. Most recipes involve adding extra chocolate and marshmallow pieces on top of the cookies during baking, too, for the ultimate s'mores-inspired look. You can even use a blowtorch after baking, to char the top layers of marshmallow and make them beautifully golden brown.
As with most of these hybrid recipes, there are a whole host of creative variations out there. These include reimagining the concept as a giant skillet cookie, incorporating cocoa powder into the cookie dough for a double-choc version, and sandwiching two chocolate chip cookies with chocolate and marshmallow spread, rather than baking these elements into the cookies themselves. Clearly, there are no set rules when it comes to this wonderful mashup.
Crookies
If you love the flaky richness of a croissant but can't deny the sweet chewiness of a cookie, there's in fact no need to choose between the two. The imaginative "crookie" hybrid is exactly what is sounds like — a buttery croissant, stuffed with sumptuous cookie dough. If you ask us, it doesn't get much better than that.
Crookies first came onto the scene in 2022, when French pastry chef Stephane Louvard invented the concept on a whim, and offered the creations for sale in his bakery. It was a simple yet highly effective idea, with the freshly baked croissants sliced in half, stuffed with cookie dough, and closed up again (with a few extra cookie dough blobs on top for good measure). Then, they were briefly baked again until the cookie element was just starting to set, but still gooey. Of course, the result was insanely delicious, and thanks to the power of social media, it wasn't long before the popularity of Louvard's crookies skyrocketed.
Today, this recipe has been adapted by countless bakeries and home bakers alike. It remains a favorite on TikTok, with many creators baking their own versions, often using store-bought croissants and cookie dough to keep things hassle-free. And of course, there's the option to stuff the croissants with even more goodies, like Nutella or Oreos, or perhaps add a nutty crumble topping. Indulgence truly knows no limits here.
Pecan pie brownies
Pecan pie brownies are the ultimate hybrid for anyone who loves sticky, sweet desserts just as much as they enjoy a classic chocolate brownie. This delicious combo mixes the brownie's rich, fudgy decadence with the pie's caramelized nuttiness, for a bake that feels extra satisfying and luxurious.
The base of this dessert is the brownie layer — think chewy, gooey, and deeply chocolatey. On top, a sticky pecan layer is added, made from butter, sugar, syrup, heavy cream, vanilla, and the chopped nuts. This is typically poured over the brownies when they're partially baked. Then, the whole thing goes back into the oven, where the topping caramelizes beautifully. The crunchy, nutty layer on top makes the most delicious contrast to the dense brownie layer beneath.
Whether you're grabbing them from a bakery or making them at home with the help of a box mix base, these brownies make for a standout treat at any time of the year. Serve them warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a drizzle of caramel sauce, or enjoy them straight from the fridge for a firmer texture.
Duffins
We won't blame you for not knowing what a duffin is, but with your newfound hybrid bake knowledge, you can probably hazard a guess. That's right, if you've ever been torn between a donut and a muffin, fret no more. This delightful hybrid has the tender crumb of a muffin, with the distinctive sugar coating and sweet filling of a donut. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet afternoon snack, duffins are truly the definition of a crowd-pleaser.
Rather than being deep-fried like donuts, duffins are usually baked in a pan like muffins. But, their dough is softer and more cake-like, for a slightly more donut-esque texture. Once baked, the duffins are often dipped into melted butter and rolled in sugar, bringing even more donut vibes. Many recipes take the indulgence a step further by filling the duffin with jam, custard, or Nutella for a sweet surprise in the center. This can be done before baking, by adding the filling of choice between two scoops of the duffin batter in the muffin liners.
Cheesecake brownies
Another decadent hybrid bake that almost sounds too good to be true — the cheesecake brownie — is the union of two all-time dessert favorites. A dense, chocolatey brownie is paired with the creamy, tangy sweetness of cheesecake. Put them together, and they create a dessert that both looks and tastes rather impressive.
First up, we have the fudgy brownie batter, which serves as the foundation. Once this has been prepared, it's smoothed evenly into a lined baking pan, with a few spoonfuls reserved for later. On top of the brownie mix sits a layer of creamy cheesecake batter. This is made by combining cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla extract. The cheesecake mix is poured on top, with the remaining brownie batter dolloped over and gently swirled through to create a beautiful marbled effect. Bake until the cheesecake is almost set, with just a slight wobble, and you've got the perfect balance of chocolatey richness and velvety cheesecake.
There are plenty of creative add-ins that can elevate the brownie section here, as well as the cheesecake element. Try incorporating butterscotch chips, bananas, or a splash of your favorite liqueur into the chocolatey base layer. Or, enhance the cheesecake topping with a drizzle of caramel, scattering of berries, or sprinkling of lemon zest.
Churro cheesecake
This next mashup is as epic as it sounds, with a doughy base and a creamy, tangy topping. The churro cheesecake features a layer of golden, cinnamon-spiced churros, topped with a smooth, no-bake cheesecake layer.
To truly do this hybrid bake justice, the base can be made with a layer of actual churros. This requires preparing the churro batter, piping it into lengths, and frying until crispy. Once rolled in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, the churros can be layered in the bottom of a baking pan (a square or rectangular one will make this easier). Next, the cheesecake topping is made by whisking up cream cheese, powdered sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Once smooth and thickened, this is scooped on top of the churro base and smoothed out in an even layer. It'll need about six hours in the fridge before it's firm enough to slice up and tuck in.
Understandably, many recipes opt for a slightly less time consuming method, using store-bought crescent roll dough as both a base and topping for a baked cheesecake filling. Of course, the top layer is sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for that spicy churro crunch.
Apple pie cookies
Apple pie cookies come with all of the warming, comforting flavors of an apple pie, but this time, they're in the form of a compact, handheld treat. Perfectly portioned and packed with comforting spices, these sweet little bakes don't have a classic chewy cookie texture. Instead, they use a buttery, flaky dough, just like a pie crust.
To make apple pie cookies, pie crust is cut into rounds and filled with a cooked spiced apple mixture. Another rolled out piece of pie crust is then cut into strips and woven into a lattice pattern on top, to cover the apple layer. After baking, they should be wonderfully golden and slightly puffed up, with that fruity filling peeking through. To make things easier, a store-bought dough and canned apple pie filling can be used here. The cookies will come out looking just as impressive.
When it comes to customization, there are many ways that bakers make their apple pie cookies unique. Some are drizzled with warm caramel sauce or a sweet icing glaze, whilst others are dusted with powdered sugar, or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate eclair cake
An undeniably dreamy hybrid, the chocolate éclair cake offers a moreish medley of flavors and textures. There's crunch, creaminess, and chocolatey decadence, all layered up to create a larger no-bake cake that's great for serving to guests.
To mimic the pastry shell of an éclair, most recipes opt for graham crackers, which can easily be layered in the base of a rectangular baking pan. Between the cracker layers, a rich, creamy filling made of vanilla pudding, whipped topping, or cream cheese is spread generously. Once layered, the entire cake is topped with a glossy chocolate ganache that delivers the traditional éclair flavor. After a few hours in the refrigerator, the graham crackers soften to a slightly more cakey texture, making everything feel even more indulgent.
To really go all out and create a dessert that feels even closer to a true éclair, there's also the option to bake a thin layer of choux pastry, cut it into two, and use this to sandwich a traditional pastry cream (which includes egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla bean paste). Don't forget the ganache topping, too.
Ice cream cupcakes
Are there any desserts that scream "party" as much as ice cream and cupcakes? Combining these two favorites results in a treat that's full of fun and sweetness, making them especially fitting for birthday celebrations.
Amazingly, it's entirely possible to bake a cupcake inside an ice cream cone. This bake calls for flat-bottomed cones, so they can sit securely in a cupcake pan without toppling over. To prevent them browning too much, the cones are wrapped in foil, then they're ready to be filled with the cupcake batter. This could be vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, or just about any flavor desired. Once the cupcake cones have been baked and cooled, they're topped with a decadent swirl of buttercream frosting, with the flavor again being totally customizable. This makes the cone look like it's piled high with ice cream. For the final touch, these ice cream cupcakes can be scattered with rainbow sprinkles, M&M's, crumbled cookie pieces, or a generous drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Cretzels
Cretzels are one of the lesser-known hybrid bakes on the scene, but they definitely shouldn't be slept on. If you love treats that pair sweetness and saltiness, the cretzel is a must-try. In this flaky fusion, the croissant meets the chewy, golden crust of a pretzel.
This bake begins with a laminated dough, much like a croissant. Already we're looking at some serious patisserie skill, with the dough requiring multiple proofs, rolls, and meticulous shaping prior to baking. Some cretzels take the traditional croissant form, whilst others have the typical knotted pretzel shape. A step that's frequently used to give pretzels that chewy texture and promote browning is soaking them in a chemical called lye, but there's a simpler (and less dangerous) technique that can be employed for cretzel making. This involves briefly dipping the shaped, unbaked dough into a baking soda solution, which has a similar effect to lye.
The final touch for this hybrid is usually a sprinkling of coarse salt, sesame seeds, or poppy seeds. There are plenty of sweet and savory dipping options too, from melted chocolate to hot honey.
Baklava cheesecake
The crispy, flaky, and syrupy delight that is baklava is clearly a very different kind of dessert to a creamy cheesecake, but that's all the more reason to combine them into one showstopping bake. The distinct textures of these bakes balance each other wonderfully, making a truly unique centrepiece that's sure to impress.
This baklava-cheesecake hybrid utilizes phyllo pastry, known for its light, crisp texture and ability to be rolled almost paper thin. A traditional Greek baklava involves layering phyllo with a mixture of spiced, finely chopped nuts like walnuts, pecans, or pistachios, and this still stands for the cheesecake fusion. Once the initial phyllo and nut layers have been arranged in a round baking pan (to cover the bottom and sides), a layer of cheesecake batter is poured on top. For added texture and visual appeal, extra phyllo pieces can also be placed on top. After baking, the final step is to pour over a sweet honey syrup, focusing mainly on the areas of crispy phyllo, for that authentic baklava stickiness. An extra scattering of nuts is always a great way to elevate the presentation too.
Croffles
You'll have gathered by now that croissant mashups are a prominent feature in the hybrid bake realm, and another new take on flaky breakfast pastry is the croffle. Here, we have those lovely flaky layers, merged with the crispy, golden charm of a waffle.
The concept is pretty straightforward, but totally brilliant. Croissant dough is simply pressed and cooked in a waffle iron, so it's flattened down and beautifully browned. The high heat of the waffle iron creates a perfectly crisp exterior while preserving the croissant's buttery, airy layers on the inside. Plus, you get those all-important square indentations, ready to hold little pools of your favorite syrup.
While many bakeries offer this trendy hybrid, they're also easy to make at home using premade croissant dough. And, croffles can be enjoyed in endless ways. For a sweet version, top them with maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream, fresh fruit, or melted chocolate. Add a scoop of ice cream, and you've got a pretty special dessert. On the savory side, they pair beautifully with ingredients like ham, cheese, smoked salmon, or avocado for an elegant weekend brunch option.