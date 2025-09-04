Shift Into The Coolest Trends Of The Autumn Season With QVC

For those who love festive charcuterie, grazing, or snack boards, the Temp-tations Special Edition Seasonal Figural Server and Spreader provides the best choice to accompany appetizers and other fun treats. The shaped dishes and adorable designs truly make this oven, microwave, and dishwasher-safe server all the more versatile. The slightly raised edges also create a lip to contain liquid without the risk of it spilling out. The options for these serves include Boofetti, Fallfetti, and Harvest Mix, each one of which features themed imagery such as trick-or-treaters, fall foliage, and decorative gourds. With an average size of around 14 inches in height, these plates are just the right size.

The matching spreaders that come with each server have a handle modeled after the same design, and are ideal for your favorite cheeses, dips, spreads, and much more. Try preparing an Aztec pumpkin-seed dip recipe and serving it on this plate alongside a mix of seeded and herb-rich crackers. Because the dishes can withstand oven temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they would also make a great option for baking Brie or goat cheese.

These sweet servers will easily add to the autumnal ambience of your next get-together. With a nearly infinite number of options for recipes to choose from, having a playful and functional vessel from which to share your food just makes it that much more delicious.