Shift Into The Coolest Trends Of The Autumn Season With QVC
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's time to fall in love with fall once again. As you prepare for warm apple cider, hearty stews, and pumpkin spice products beyond belief, having the right tools at hand will help keep your time in the kitchen feeling warm and cozy. With a history of selling fine goods to home shoppers since the late 1980s, QVC has continued its legacy into the present day with a selection of products that are perfectly suited to the season.
From Caraway Cookware and KitchenAid staples to elegant Le Creuset pumpkin bakers and Temp-tations Special Edition Serving Platters, QVC is ready to help you enjoy all your favorite fall recipes. Embracing a fall refresh never felt so easy when you've got handy tools like the Teko Power Scrubber and effortless decor like Illuminated Ceramic Jack-O-Lanterns by Valerie. These products and more will surely liven up your time in the kitchen, and best of all, the convenience of QVC's shopping experience will give you extra time to enjoy more autumnal activities, like strolling through a pumpkin patch or jumping into the biggest leaf pile you can find.
Temp-tations Special Edition Seasonal 14 Figural Server with Spreader
For those who love festive charcuterie, grazing, or snack boards, the Temp-tations Special Edition Seasonal Figural Server and Spreader provides the best choice to accompany appetizers and other fun treats. The shaped dishes and adorable designs truly make this oven, microwave, and dishwasher-safe server all the more versatile. The slightly raised edges also create a lip to contain liquid without the risk of it spilling out. The options for these serves include Boofetti, Fallfetti, and Harvest Mix, each one of which features themed imagery such as trick-or-treaters, fall foliage, and decorative gourds. With an average size of around 14 inches in height, these plates are just the right size.
The matching spreaders that come with each server have a handle modeled after the same design, and are ideal for your favorite cheeses, dips, spreads, and much more. Try preparing an Aztec pumpkin-seed dip recipe and serving it on this plate alongside a mix of seeded and herb-rich crackers. Because the dishes can withstand oven temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they would also make a great option for baking Brie or goat cheese.
These sweet servers will easily add to the autumnal ambience of your next get-together. With a nearly infinite number of options for recipes to choose from, having a playful and functional vessel from which to share your food just makes it that much more delicious.
Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
The four-piece set of Caraway Home Nonstick Ceramic Cookware includes a 10.5" fry pan, 3-qt saucepan with lid, 4.5-qt sauté pan with lid, and a 6.5-qt Dutch oven, as well as storage solutions for the pans and lids. Made from ceramic-coated aluminum and stainless steel handles, each nonstick pan is an ideal choice for cooking up hearty dishes for a seasonal soiree.
When working with fall flavors like maple, apples, pumpkin, and warming spices like cinnamon and clove, nonstick cookware is a no-brainer to make sure your ingredients heat thoroughly, while allowing stickier substances to easily move from your pan to the plate with no muss and no fuss. For example, you can make a brilliant and tangy orange spiced cranberry sauce, knowing it won't cling to your cookware. The same goes for a delightful maple and beef stew filled with rich red meat and comforting root vegetables.
Having a solid set of pots and pans is an absolute must, especially so when the cookware set comes in coordinated fall colors. Between cream, gray, marigold, navy, and sage, any set would make an eye-catching addition to your kitchen color scheme and all the autumnal recipes you love the most. The marigold would be an especially bright and complementary vessel ideal for preparing a creamy vegan roasted acorn squash soup recipe.
Le Creuset 9 Figural Stoneware Pumpkin Baker w/ Lid
Much like the Caraway Home set, this stoneware dish from Le Creuset is a triumph of functional fall theming. The 2-quart baking dish measures 13.5"L x 13.5"W x 7"H, and is offered in three different autumnal colors. Between white, artichaut, and persimmon, you can easily match these with your other cookware and kitchen gadgets, or pick a contrasting color to let the dish stand out even more when presented on your feasting table. The lid makes the dish a perfect choice for a hearty pumpkin and black bean casserole recipe, as well as many others.
Made with the premium stoneware for which Le Creuset has become well-known, this dish stands up to the heat and adds just the right touch of whimsy to your fall festivities. Whether it's a luscious baked dessert or a savory dish, when you uncover the lid of this gorgeous pumpkin-shaped cookware, it is sure to be a showstopper.
Imagine the look of a well-decorated table teeming with warmth and cozy vibes and pumpkin-shaped serving vessels as far as the eye can see. If you already love the look and feel of Le Creuset's legendary pots, roasters, and dishes, then this pumpkin baker is an absolute must-have for seasonal dining.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer
A versatile and practical hand tool, the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer does more than just whip up fall dessert recipes — it also works wonders on savory ingredients. Made by the trusted KitchenAid brand, the mixer comes with a blending rod, Pro whisk, two dough hooks, and two Flex Edge Beaters, meaning it can beat, swirl, knead, shred, and so much more. Measuring 7 inches in height and weighing just over 2 pounds, while this mixer may be small, it certainly makes a mighty impact when it comes to preparing autumn appetizers and other dishes.
Using the mixer will streamline the preparation of a number of different foods. If you love to make your own pie crusts from scratch, this mixer is a must-have for properly kneading the dough and even mixing up your fillings. Consider the capabilities for easily shredding chicken or beef to include in a warm stew, packed with all the tastes of fall.
This tiny yet powerful mixer comes in six different color options of onyx black, white, pistachio, ice blue, aqua sky, empire red, and contour silver, any of which would complement your kitchen decor with ease. Whether you're whipping up fluffy pumpkin spiced meringues using the whisk attachment or swirling up batter for a batch of brown sugar cookies with the flex edge beaters, your dinner and dessert table will truly shine with the warmth and joy of the season.
Set of 2 7 Ceramic Jack-O-Lanterns by Valerie
In addition to all the fun and functional cookware and tools for properly post-party cleanup, there's a lot to be said about having the optimal holiday home decor. Bring even more fun and a little bit of light into the season with a set of two illuminated ceramic Jack-O-Lanterns. Measuring 7 inches in height and 5 inches in diameter, these pumpkins come in either black or orange, and make an extra-cute accompaniment to your autumn table.
Each pair of Jack-O-Lanterns are matched in size, and contain an inner lighting element that offers the choice of either warm white lighting effects or a color-changing option. These simple and pretty-looking pumpkins operate with AA batteries, and have a six-hour timer function.
While carving pumpkins is an enjoyable seasonal activity, the biggest drawback is that these organic beauties simply don't last. In ceramic form, you can appreciate the aesthetics of the season all year long. The classic carved faces — featuring triangular eyes and a toothy grin — are reminiscent of vintage Halloween seasonal decor, and bring much-needed brightness and warmth to any area inside your home.
Teko Power Scrubber with Built-in Cleanser Tank
When your belly and heart are full of good food and good vibes, the last thing you want is more work. The Teko Power Scrubber measures just under 12 inches, and packs quite a powerful punch for busting up dirt, grime, and grease in your oven, microwave, and all over your home, making post-party cleanup easier than ever. With a built-in system for delivering cleaning liquid right where you need it and a real-time power display, this scrubber can be used on countertops, appliances, floors, and so much more. Its dual speed option lets you choose just how much power you need to get the job done.
The set includes a handheld scrubber, extender pole, extra wide scrub pad, conical pointed brush, and a charging cord. The scrubber takes about two hours to charge and can run for approximately 60 minutes when fully charged. This means you can plug it in during your dinnertime and the scrubber will be ready to go once it's time to clean up. You'll be surprised at just how quick and effective your cleanup will be with this efficient tool.
More than just a powerful cleaning tool, this power scrubber will give you the peace of mind to prepare a festive event, knowing your time in the kitchen will be well-spent and enjoyable. Rather than dread the inevitable cleaning time, you can streamline your scrubbing and get back to sipping an apple cider hot toddy before you know it.