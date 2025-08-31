This Classic Cabinet Style Is Back — And It's More Versatile (And Affordable) Than It Looks
If you're planning a kitchen renovation, you're probably aware that installing new kitchen cabinets is the most expensive part of a remodel. Making an investment in quality cabinets in an elegant, timeless design will enhance the beauty of your kitchen and your home's overall resale value. In addition to playing a crucial and highly functional role in kitchen storage, your cabinets will also quickly become the focal point of your overall kitchen design. That's why it's best to choose your kitchen cabinets before your countertops or other design elements of your remodel. One kitchen cabinet design has come back into style and is trendier than ever before: beadboard cabinets.
Beadboard cabinets are the modern, versatile, and surprisingly affordable cabinet upgrade that makes any kitchen instantly look more sophisticated. Unlike shaker cabinets, which have a simplistic, minimalist design style, beadboard cabinets are more textured and distinctive. These unique cabinets are often called "tongue-and-groove" cabinets, as they are constructed from narrow, vertical planks that interlock using tongue-and-groove joints. Each plank has a bead along the edge, creating a subtle yet rustic farmhouse or cottage-style aesthetic.
These beads aren't the kind that you make a necklace with. In architectural terms, a bead is a round or semicircular ridge, groove, molding, or decorative element. In beadboard cabinets, the bead runs along the edge of each of the cabinet's interlocking planks. When the planks are joined together, the raised ridge forms a subtle pattern and creates a muted shadow.
How much do beadboard cabinets cost and are they right for your kitchen?
Beadboard is an affordable option for kitchen cabinets and backsplashes — Martha Stewart even uses a beadboard backsplash to store her rolling pins. A set of prefabricated beadboard cabinets from a home improvement store like Lowe's or Home Depot may range from $4,000 to $7,000 depending on the size and features you choose. You can also buy kitchen cabinets at Ikea or find standalone, stock, and ready-to-assemble beadboard cabinets on sites like Wayfair for $300 to $1,500. For an even more affordable option, you can replace your existing cabinet doors with new beadboard cabinet doors for around $50 to $100 per cabinet.
Beadboard cabinets complement a range of different kitchen designs and styles. They can even be used to create a mix of modern and vintage styles in your kitchen and are a classic addition to a farmhouse- or cottage-style kitchen or a more rustic or country-style kitchen aesthetic. Additionally, they are perfect for homes with a beach house or vacation house vibe.
If your home has a Mediterranean-style kitchen or Tuscan-style kitchen, beadboard cabinets will fit in beautifully. This style also works well with the streamlined, minimalist style of Scandinavian, mid-century modern, and contemporary kitchen design and can add necessary visual interest and texture that might be lacking in other kitchen elements. However, beadboard cabinets might not be right for everyone. Because of the grooves, they are harder to clean than flat-panel or shaker-style kitchen cabinets.