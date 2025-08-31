This Classic Cabinet Style Is Back — And It's More Versatile (And Affordable) Than It Looks

If you're planning a kitchen renovation, you're probably aware that installing new kitchen cabinets is the most expensive part of a remodel. Making an investment in quality cabinets in an elegant, timeless design will enhance the beauty of your kitchen and your home's overall resale value. In addition to playing a crucial and highly functional role in kitchen storage, your cabinets will also quickly become the focal point of your overall kitchen design. That's why it's best to choose your kitchen cabinets before your countertops or other design elements of your remodel. One kitchen cabinet design has come back into style and is trendier than ever before: beadboard cabinets.

Beadboard cabinets are the modern, versatile, and surprisingly affordable cabinet upgrade that makes any kitchen instantly look more sophisticated. Unlike shaker cabinets, which have a simplistic, minimalist design style, beadboard cabinets are more textured and distinctive. These unique cabinets are often called "tongue-and-groove" cabinets, as they are constructed from narrow, vertical planks that interlock using tongue-and-groove joints. Each plank has a bead along the edge, creating a subtle yet rustic farmhouse or cottage-style aesthetic.

These beads aren't the kind that you make a necklace with. In architectural terms, a bead is a round or semicircular ridge, groove, molding, or decorative element. In beadboard cabinets, the bead runs along the edge of each of the cabinet's interlocking planks. When the planks are joined together, the raised ridge forms a subtle pattern and creates a muted shadow.