Don't Toss That Jam Jar — Here's How To Make A Refreshing Jargarita

Have you ever thrown away a jar of jam with a tiny bit left in the bottom that you just couldn't quite reach? Rather than washing or tossing the jar, reuse it to make a jargarita – the fun new trend of mixing up a margarita in a jam jar, and a fruity way to make use of the sweet residue left on the sides and bottom of your jar.

This refreshing jam jar cocktail can be made with almost any flavor of jam, though we think the best strawberry jam to use is Crofter's. We're also partial to seedless raspberry and blackberry jams as well as prickly pear jelly and even marmalade (which is different from jam). You can also use hot pepper jelly to make the ultimate spicy margarita.

To make a jargarita, you'll need a mostly empty jar of jam and your favorite brand of tequila. The jam will take the place of simple syrup or agave syrup in a classic margarita recipe, so your jar should have at least 1 tablespoon of jam left in it. Add 2 ounces of tequila, 1 ounce of Cointreau or triple sec, and ¾ ounce of fresh lime juice to your jar. Put the lid on the jar and give it a good shake to combine the ingredients. Then add ice, shake again, and sip and enjoy. Of course, if you're making a few jargaritas, just keep a stash of recycled jam jars and add some jam at the start of the procedure.