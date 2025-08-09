How Long Is A Jar Of Opened Jam Good For In The Fridge?
It's always a good idea to have a jar of jam in the pantry. Late for office and need to pack something quick? Simply smear some store-bought strawberry jam on a sandwich. Want to impress guests at your next dinner party? Try making a gin and jam cocktail. Be it a simple croissant, sweet bake, or even a savory marinade, jam can add a sweet, acidic, and fruity complexity to all kinds of dishes. You could even upgrade store-bought jam to give it an entirely new dimension — think sprinkling some herbs and spices or stirring in a bit of booze. But what happens when you've opened a jar of jam to use in your recipes and have some left over?
While an unopened jar of jam can last for about one year when stored in a cool and dry place, an opened jar of jam that's stored in the fridge is usually safe to eat for only about six months. That being said it is always a good idea to quickly finish it up as the jam's quality deteriorates over time. Though it can be difficult to finish an entire container of jam in one go, storing opened jars properly can be the difference between jam that is fresh to eat versus one that is swimming in mold.
How to store an opened jar of jam properly
When it comes to storing an opened bottle of jam, a few simple steps go a long way. For starters, it is best to store opened jars in the fridge with the top sealed properly to limit the air that gets into the jar. While this may seem obvious, the prevention of exposure to air can help prevent a significant drop in the jam's quality. Storing the open container inside the fridge can also provide a stable cool temperature, making it harder for microorganisms to grow and spoil the jam. Another thing to look out for is to always use clean spoons and knives to dip into the jam to prevent bacterial contamination, which can compromise the quality and safety of the jam.
Opened jars of jam when stored this way should be good for months. However, it is important to be aware of a few red flags that could indicate whether your favorite jar of fruity goodness has gone bad. When you spot mold on the surface of your jam, it is time to say goodbye and throw it in the bin. A pungent odor and acrid taste are also factors that reflect that the jam isn't fit for consumption. In such cases, it is best to discard the jar, regardless of how long it has been sitting in your fridge.