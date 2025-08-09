How Long Is A Jar Of Opened Jam Good For In The Fridge?

It's always a good idea to have a jar of jam in the pantry. Late for office and need to pack something quick? Simply smear some store-bought strawberry jam on a sandwich. Want to impress guests at your next dinner party? Try making a gin and jam cocktail. Be it a simple croissant, sweet bake, or even a savory marinade, jam can add a sweet, acidic, and fruity complexity to all kinds of dishes. You could even upgrade store-bought jam to give it an entirely new dimension — think sprinkling some herbs and spices or stirring in a bit of booze. But what happens when you've opened a jar of jam to use in your recipes and have some left over?

While an unopened jar of jam can last for about one year when stored in a cool and dry place, an opened jar of jam that's stored in the fridge is usually safe to eat for only about six months. That being said it is always a good idea to quickly finish it up as the jam's quality deteriorates over time. Though it can be difficult to finish an entire container of jam in one go, storing opened jars properly can be the difference between jam that is fresh to eat versus one that is swimming in mold.