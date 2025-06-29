The Absolute Best Strawberry Jam Is The Freshest You Can Get
Whenever strawberry season comes around, you might be tempted to finally conquer your fears and try to recreate a simple yet delicious strawberry jam recipe. After all, how hard can it be? Well, it takes a lot more patience and effort than you think, especially when pectin, aka your secret weapon to making a luscious batch of spreadable fruity goodness, is involved. Hence, most people prefer to go to a local farmer's market or grocery store to fulfill their jammy needs. Plus, it's easier and cheaper to peruse the jam aisle, then to buy, dice, cook, and cool ingredients for a homemade jam. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that sell various iterations of this delectable strawberry spread. However, not all versions have the same level of deliciousness. While some store-bought jams can benefit from a fun, tasty upgrade, others are so flavorsome that they can elevate your jam-eating experience on their own. One brand that's guilty of the latter is Crofter's organic strawberry fruit spread.
Ranked the absolute best strawberry jam brand by the Tasting Table staff, this jam is truly sensational. It perfectly encapsulates what it feels like to bite into a succulent, ripe strawberry on a hot summer day. Plus, this premium spread has a strong strawberry flavor with a level of freshness you usually don't get from store-bought jams. Made with zero artificial flavors, the natural sweetness of the strawberries is allowed to take center stage. In fact, the bold fruit flavor and sweetness will immediately make their presence known and linger on your taste buds in the best way possible. Luckily, with every bite you take, you'll dive deeper into the wonderful, sweet world of strawberry bliss.
Why will you fall in love with Crofter's organic strawberry fruit spread?
Crofter's organic strawberry jam is the perfect example of why you should never judge a book by its cover. Based on appearance, it lacks the vibrant, deep red color that other jams have. Instead, it has a brown color that screams, "Please don't eat me!" However, that color is actually a strong indicator that real strawberries are present. Even its texture, which contains fruit fibers, alludes to the presence of fresh fruit. It's reminiscent of the flavor profile you'll get from homemade jam minus all the work.
Made with organic strawberries, the brand purposely uses small strawberries so the seeds add another depth of flavor and texture to its jam's chunky consistency. However, to fully capture the fresh strawberry flavor, Crofter's uses two varieties of strawberries: Senga Sengana and Camarosa. Senga Sengana strawberries are a German variety known for their aromatics. While Camarosa, commonly grown in Southern California, is one of the most flavorful strawberries you can buy. Known for their sweetness, these strawberries are often found at strawberry-picking farms. Together, these varieties create a remarkable flavor profile that will leave you impressed.
Along with organic strawberries, this jam features Fair-Trade cane sugar. Used as a sweetener, the sugar creates a wonderful sweetness that's satisfying without being too overpowering. There are 7 grams of added sugar per tablespoon of this jam, but the brand proudly proclaims on its website that it has "33% less sugar than preserves." So, you don't have to feel too guilty about the sugar content. Plus, it's made with no high fructose corn syrup or added color, and you can find it at popular retailers like Walmart, Publix, and Wegmans or order it online.