Jam Vs Marmalade: What's The Difference?

From wood-paneled diners to royal tea parties, jam is our jam ... and so is marmalade. Both jarred spreads are all about fruit and sugar reduced over heat, not to mention the delicious storage of seasonal harvests. Thanks to these sticky beauties, foodies can enjoy their favorite summer fruits year-round and brighten up the breakfast table on a dreary winter morning. Both spreads get the job done alongside peanut butter on a sandwich, too. So, what makes 'em different from each other?

Jam is made from whole, chopped, or pureed fruit — many different types, but most commonly berries, and typically only one type of fruit at a time (i.e. not a blend). Subsequently, jams can come in a rainbow of different colors from pink to red to blue to purple and more. If you're feeling ambitious in the kitchen, you can even try this pale-hued, herbaceous rosemary and pear jam.

Marmalade, on the other hand, almost exclusively uses citrus fruits. Traditionally, marmalade is made from bitter Seville oranges, but it can also be made from classic oranges, lemons, grapefruits, yuzu, citrons, or kumquats. As such, marmalades are typically yellow or orange in color. In addition to the inner fruit, the citrus pulp and rind also get thrown into the mix, yielding a slightly bitter flavor. Some preparations exclude the actual fruit and stick to just rind and zest. Either way, the result is a tangy, zippy taste and a toothy, thick, fibrous consistency compared to smooth, even, mildly sweet jam.