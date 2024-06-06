Jam Session: The 3-Ingredient Kombucha Cocktail To Sip This Summer

Delicious cocktails don't require professional skills to make. Take the Jam Session, a refreshing cocktail created by Natasha David. This light sipper isn't boozy enough to send party guests into premature stupors, and the bubbly beverage can be made ahead of time and batched so you can place full pitchers onto scattered DIY drink stations for guests to refill glasses with little effort on your part.

Crisp, dry fino sherry lends the concoction just the right amount of alcoholic buzz, and the sweetness of fresh watermelon juice complements the peppery fizz of ginger kombucha. This kind of drink will have party guests feeling like they have just stepped into a resort spa instead of your backyard. When served cold and garnished with cucumber slices or sprigs of rosemary, Jam Sessions will disappear fast from the event. After you've mastered the basic recipe, you can put a flavorful spin on the drink by experimenting with different juices, add-ins, and alcohols.