How To Use Cranberry Sauce Vs Jam In Your Holiday Cocktails

Is it even a holiday cocktail if it doesn't include cranberry in some form? Whether they're dried or fresh, muddled or infused, sauced or jammed, cranberries bring a quintessential color and flavor that make your cocktails taste and look like Christmas. Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, has some advice to offer on the form of cranberry you should use for cocktails. Cranberry sauce and jam are different after all, and according to Horn, they call for different cocktail applications, preparations, and recipe adjustments.

"Cranberry sauce is more tart-sweet, while cranberry jam runs on the sweeter side," Horn says. "This is an important distinction as they work well in different styles of cocktails. Just be sure to shake hard with ice in order to incorporate cranberry sauce, as it has a fairly firm texture that needs a good beating to really blend into your cocktail." But, while store-bought cranberry sauce might be harder to shake into your cocktails, the sweetness of cranberry jam comes with a catch too. "You can decrease the amount of simple syrup you use in these recipes when adding cranberry jam, as the jam will bring some of the sweetness," Horn suggests.

So, while they can certainly be used interchangeably, before you go shaking and stirring these into your holiday party mixers, consider Horn's notes. Some cocktails might work better with cranberry jam than with sauce, or vice versa.

