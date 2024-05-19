Make Your Whiskey Sour Blush With One Fruity Ingredient
The Whiskey Sour is one of the most popular cocktails out there for a reason — it's the perfect balance of tart and sweet, all topped off by a delicious frothiness. Between the foamy surface and its common garnishes (such as an orange slice or a cherry), the Whiskey Sour already has an aesthetically pleasing look to it. But if you're wanting to give the look an upgrade — specifically in the form of a pink hue — then all you need to do is add one more ingredient: cranberry juice.
To make this happen, you'll want to reference our recipe for a classic frothy Whiskey Sour and start making it as normal. When it comes time to add all of the ingredients to the shaker, don't change anything from the original recipe but add in 3 ounces of cranberry juice. Then, shake your Whiskey Sour as always and strain it into a glass as you normally would.
The result will be a Whiskey Blush cocktail that has a gorgeous and bright pink color. As for the flavor, the drink will taste a bit different from a classic Whiskey Sour because the cranberry juice will be fairly prominent, bringing in its blend of sweet, sour, and bitter flavors. If you want the cranberry flavor to be more subtle, you can add less than 3 ounces of juice — just be aware that the pink color may not be as bright.
There's another fruity way to turn a Whiskey Sour pink
If you're not a fan of cranberry juice but love the idea of a pink Whiskey Sour, there's no need for disappointment. There's another fruity option that will give the drink a pink hue: blackberries. The blackberry option is also a good choice for anyone who wants to bring in more sweetness and avoid integrating any extra tartness.
Here's what you do: Add all the typical ingredients to the shaker, then throw in at least three blackberries. By shaking vigorously, the blackberries should break up enough to integrate into the drink and give it that beautiful pink color. However, you can also muddle the blackberries before adding them to the shaker just to be safe, if you're worried about not shaking it hard enough. From there, simply strain the drink into the glass and enjoy — and feel free to garnish with a couple more blackberries.
The blackberry-enhanced Whiskey Blush cocktail will have all the flavor components of a traditional Whiskey Sour but with a sweet fruity infusion. And whichever pink version of the Whiskey Sour you go with — either the cranberry juice or the blackberry infusion — be sure to keep our tips for making better Whiskey Sours in mind when crafting your cocktail.