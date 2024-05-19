Make Your Whiskey Sour Blush With One Fruity Ingredient

The Whiskey Sour is one of the most popular cocktails out there for a reason — it's the perfect balance of tart and sweet, all topped off by a delicious frothiness. Between the foamy surface and its common garnishes (such as an orange slice or a cherry), the Whiskey Sour already has an aesthetically pleasing look to it. But if you're wanting to give the look an upgrade — specifically in the form of a pink hue — then all you need to do is add one more ingredient: cranberry juice.

To make this happen, you'll want to reference our recipe for a classic frothy Whiskey Sour and start making it as normal. When it comes time to add all of the ingredients to the shaker, don't change anything from the original recipe but add in 3 ounces of cranberry juice. Then, shake your Whiskey Sour as always and strain it into a glass as you normally would.

The result will be a Whiskey Blush cocktail that has a gorgeous and bright pink color. As for the flavor, the drink will taste a bit different from a classic Whiskey Sour because the cranberry juice will be fairly prominent, bringing in its blend of sweet, sour, and bitter flavors. If you want the cranberry flavor to be more subtle, you can add less than 3 ounces of juice — just be aware that the pink color may not be as bright.