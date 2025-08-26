Here's What Restaurant Menus Looked Like In 1950s America

Tastes change as the years pass, and there's no better way to see just how our foodie landscape has changed than to look back over the decades of the previous century. Even things as simple and unassuming as the humble sandwich have gotten some pretty wild overhauls. There are plenty of vintage sandwiches that no one remembers these days, much less eats. And sure, peanut butter and mayo sandwiches should probably remain in the past, right alongside the 1950s-era sandwich loaf. But what about restaurant menus?

We got curious about what sort of things someone in the '50s would have seen when they headed out to a restaurant, sat down, and opened up a menu. And honestly? It's pretty interesting stuff that came out of this post-World War II decade. Even if you're familiar with some of the once-common foods that defined home cooking in the '50s, you might be surprised by what the professionals were serving up.

We certainly were, and we browsed through scores of menus from the decade to get a feel for what was popular. Will you be getting some ideas for your next midcentury theme party? Will you find the perfect meal for serving up on your favorite ultra-collective set of vintage jadeite dishware? You just might, because while some of these meals have been left in the past for a very good reason, some have stood the test of time.