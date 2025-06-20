9 Chain Restaurants That Offer Early Bird Specials

Specials are no novel restaurant concept. Even the most basic marketing practices support their premise: getting customers in the door during slow hours with enticing deals that are too good to pass up. But don't let this suggest that restaurants are trying to trick you into dining with them. Rather, let's call the world of early bird specials a win-win situation. Sure, they might have you going out to eat at odd hours, but in exchange, you'll get your meals for often unbeatable prices.

Though early bird specials commonly appeal to older diners, they're not restricted by age — anyone can take advantage of the deals they offer. It makes sense, then, that many chain restaurants have adopted the early bird practice. Whether you dine early due to personal preference or you choose to change your meal habits to maximize affordability, the following chains all offer attractive specials that may just have you joining the early bird crew. As always, check with your local restaurant for better details about their early bird specials — the information below is general and can vary based on restaurant location (especially when it comes to franchised chains).