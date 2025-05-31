The Texas Roadhouse Ordering Tip For A More Affordable Meal

Ordering out on a budget can be tough, and finding the right balance between affordable and filling may take some careful research in advance. TikTok has been an unexpected resource for finding excellent restaurant deals and ordering hacks, and it seems the social media platform has come through yet again with this Texas Roadhouse tip. Several users on TikTok have shared videos of them dining off the Texas Roadhouse kids menu for a fraction of the price of a full-size dinner.

Based on an Illinois Texas Roadhouse location's pricing, the adult-sized Chicken Critters is $15.99 and comes with two sides. The kids menu Jr. chicken tenders meal comes with just one side, but also includes a drink for just $7.49. That's an $8.50 difference for an extra tender or two and one more side. As for steaks, the adult filet costs $24.99 while the kids' steak bites are just $8.49 — a savings of $16.50, albeit for a different cut.

There are a few things to consider before trying this hack yourself, the first being that not all Texas Roadhouse locations will let adults order from the kids menu in person. It's a much safer bet if you order ahead on the app or website. Second, not all pricing is the same nationwide, but ordering from the kids menu is still a universally good deal. The kids menu allows diners to choose between options like the mini cheeseburgers, macaroni and cheese, grilled chicken, and an all-beef hot dog. There are also three Ranger Meals that have slightly bigger portions and come with a choice between the Chicken Critters Basket, Ranger Rib Basket, or our pick for the absolute best meal on the Texas Roadhouse kids menu, the $11.99 Andy's Steak meal.