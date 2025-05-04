The Absolute Best Order From Texas Roadhouse's Kids Menu

Texas Roadhouse is arguably one of the best budget-friendly steakhouses around. And, with nearly 800 locations across 49 states, there's a good chance you have one nearby. In addition to a selection of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, salads, burgers, and more for its adult visitors, Texas Roadhouse has plenty of options for kids as well. To be exact, the popular chain has nine different meals for its younger visitors, but some are better than others. To narrow down the best choices, Tasting Table ranked every Texas Roadhouse kids' meal and concluded that Andy's Steak was the best.

To create our ranking, we took three children of different ages — a toddler, an 11-year-old, and a 14-year-old — to Texas Roadhouse to try out its offerings and based our decision on the opinions of the 11-year-old. Taking occasional observations from the youngest and oldest child (and guiding this ranking with our own explanation of flavors and textures based on their reactions), it was clear that Andy's Steak, a six- to eight-ounce sirloin, stood out.

Upon arrival, this $12 Texas Roadhouse steak meal, cooked medium-rare, looked juicy, with liquid on the plate as evidence of what was to come. It boasted a tender, pink center, as well as beautiful criss-cross grill marks. A bite into the meat presented a soft texture that wasn't overly chewy and was enhanced with some depth of flavor by Texas Roadhouse's iconic steak seasoning. Although the 11-year-old described the seasoning as "salt," it wasn't overwhelming. And, when ordering, you can opt to get the steak without it.