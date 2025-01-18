The $12 Steak Meal You Can Get At Texas Roadhouse, According To TikTok

When you're craving a steak but don't feel like firing up your own grill, you might head out for a meal at your local Texas Roadhouse. The chain is revered for its high-quality, hand-cut meats, which range from bone-in ribeyes to strips and sirloins. Plus, there's no denying the fact that the restaurant's menu prices are impressively budget-friendly, especially when compared to other U.S. steakhouse chains. A T-bone at Ruth's Chris, for example, will run you nearly $70, while at Texas Roadhouse, the chop typically comes in at under $40. Still, whether you're watching your wallet or your portion size, sometimes you may not be in the market for the heartiest slab of beef on offer. In that case, you'll be glad to learn that Texas Roadhouse offers a steak meal for just about $12 (give or take, depending on your location). The only caveat? It's technically on the kids' menu.

We are indeed referring to Andy's Steak on the chain's Ranger Meal menu, which some folks may find to be not only perfectly priced, but also perfectly portioned. According to TikToker and Texas Roadhouse employee @madelineelaine0623, who shared the ordering trick in a now-viral video, the kid-sized sirloin weighs in at a reasonable 6 ounces. She also explains that the Ranger meal includes a side and a free drink, and even comes with bread and a bag of peanuts. Unsurprisingly, the TikTok has since racked up over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from diners eager to give this a try.