The $12 Steak Meal You Can Get At Texas Roadhouse, According To TikTok
When you're craving a steak but don't feel like firing up your own grill, you might head out for a meal at your local Texas Roadhouse. The chain is revered for its high-quality, hand-cut meats, which range from bone-in ribeyes to strips and sirloins. Plus, there's no denying the fact that the restaurant's menu prices are impressively budget-friendly, especially when compared to other U.S. steakhouse chains. A T-bone at Ruth's Chris, for example, will run you nearly $70, while at Texas Roadhouse, the chop typically comes in at under $40. Still, whether you're watching your wallet or your portion size, sometimes you may not be in the market for the heartiest slab of beef on offer. In that case, you'll be glad to learn that Texas Roadhouse offers a steak meal for just about $12 (give or take, depending on your location). The only caveat? It's technically on the kids' menu.
We are indeed referring to Andy's Steak on the chain's Ranger Meal menu, which some folks may find to be not only perfectly priced, but also perfectly portioned. According to TikToker and Texas Roadhouse employee @madelineelaine0623, who shared the ordering trick in a now-viral video, the kid-sized sirloin weighs in at a reasonable 6 ounces. She also explains that the Ranger meal includes a side and a free drink, and even comes with bread and a bag of peanuts. Unsurprisingly, the TikTok has since racked up over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from diners eager to give this a try.
You can easily bulk up Andy's steak with sides
While we wouldn't exactly call it a Texas Roadhouse menu hack, ordering Andy's Steak on the chain's Ranger Meal menu is certainly a clever way to satisfy your craving for a steak without having to shell out a ton of dough or cordon off your appetite for the rest of the day. But if a 6-ounce slab of beef doesn't seem hearty enough, you can easily bulk up your plate with your side dish.
Even with a kid-sized entree, you can choose from all of Texas Roadhouse's 'Legendary' sides, including steak fries, mashed potatoes, and veggies like steamed broccoli or sauteed mushrooms and onions. If you really want to make your meal heartier, you can opt for more filling choices like the Texas red chili or mac and cheese. Similarly, you can order off the kids menu for a perfectly portioned dinner salad.
Although the TikToker behind the tip acknowledges that not every location may allow adults to order off the Ranger menu, plenty of fellow TikTokers seem to have no issues doing it. "Texas Roadhouse kids' meals for the win!! Our family of 5 eats off the kids menu 90 percent of the time we go and it's fantastic," raves one commenter on the post. Another user writes, "I always get the Ranger meals, it's such a perfect amount for me." If your local Texas Roadhouse is strict about ordering off the kids' meal, however, you can take the advice of other commenters and simply order it to go.