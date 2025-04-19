15 Vintage Sandwiches That Nobody Remembers Anymore

Any way you slice them, sandwiches are a great option for a quick lunch on the go, and we're also big fans of the kind of hot and hearty sandwich that's perfect for a delicious, filling, and fast dinner. Chopped cheese-style pastrami sandwich, anyone? The great news for sandwich lovers is that it seems like there's a new kind of sandwich taking social media by storm on an almost daily basis, and some do prove to have some serious staying power. Still, there are plenty of once-popular sandwiches that have gone the way of the dodo, and honestly? That's not always a bad thing.

When we started wondering if there were any vintage sandwiches that we might like to see make a comeback, we found some really weird stuff. For example, did you know that ketchup originally started not as a tomato-based sauce but as a fish-based one? That's kind of what we're talking about here, so on that note, let's take a walk down memory lane and check out some of the vintage sandwiches that have fallen out of favor — for reasons that might become almost immediately clear.