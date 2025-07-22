What, Exactly, Is An Early Bird Special At A Restaurant?
They say the early bird gets the worm, but at some restaurants, the early bird gets the great deals. "Early bird special" is a term that gets tossed around a lot, especially in tongue-in-cheek references to someone being a bit older. But this discount is a very real thing, and it's something every diner should know about and take advantage of. Despite the jokes, it's an all-ages affair. An "early bird special" refers to the discount an eatery might offer to patrons who dine earlier in the day — hence the association with the elderly population, who may eat earlier anyway. The term's origins lie more in a general sale context: Non-restaurant businesses such as clothing stores advertised early bird specials as long ago as the early 1900s.
This pointed back to the 17th century "early bird gets the worm" proverb — the first people to get to a store would get the best deals. In the 1920s, restaurants got in on the action because specials could get Prohibition-era customers through their doors without the appeal of alcohol on the menu. Early bird specials really took off at eateries in the 1950s, and possibly peaked in the 1980s and '90s in Florida because of the growing retirement scene there. You don't have to be retired or live in Florida to enjoy an early bird special, though. They're good for restaurants looking to stir up business at times that wouldn't otherwise be busy, and they're great for those who want a good meal at a bargain.
When and where to find early bird specials
You're most likely to find early bird specials at popular chain restaurants. Golden Corral offers one, though it's one of the few eateries to target it exclusively to people over 60 years of age. Those diners can enjoy the buffet for $10.99 (depending on region) per person until 3 p.m. Anyone can cash in on Olive Garden's "Early Dinner Duos," where you get a soup or salad with the entree of your choice for $8.99 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel's "Early Dinner Deals" are available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. The chain does recommend you check with your specific location to make sure the offer's on and for exact prices. Doing this is a good idea for any restaurant deal, as they can be limited time offers or otherwise subject to change.
At Outback Steakhouse, there's "Aussie Early Dine" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. You should also review these eight Outback Steakhouse menu hacks for more ways to save while you're at it. Texas Roadhouse calls its early bird specials the "Early Dine Menu," with $10.99 meals from Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You may notice Cracker Barrel, Outback, and Texas Roadhouse don't use the exact "early bird special" moniker. That's by design. Many restaurants are coming up with their own terms to break away from the connotation that original phrase has of being only for older people. Keep an eye out at chains and independent restaurants alike for bargains titled "Twilight Menu" or "Sunset Menu." Always check ahead of time, and with a little flexibility in when you eat dinner, you can take advantage of great deals.