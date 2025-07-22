What, Exactly, Is An Early Bird Special At A Restaurant?

They say the early bird gets the worm, but at some restaurants, the early bird gets the great deals. "Early bird special" is a term that gets tossed around a lot, especially in tongue-in-cheek references to someone being a bit older. But this discount is a very real thing, and it's something every diner should know about and take advantage of. Despite the jokes, it's an all-ages affair. An "early bird special" refers to the discount an eatery might offer to patrons who dine earlier in the day — hence the association with the elderly population, who may eat earlier anyway. The term's origins lie more in a general sale context: Non-restaurant businesses such as clothing stores advertised early bird specials as long ago as the early 1900s.

This pointed back to the 17th century "early bird gets the worm" proverb — the first people to get to a store would get the best deals. In the 1920s, restaurants got in on the action because specials could get Prohibition-era customers through their doors without the appeal of alcohol on the menu. Early bird specials really took off at eateries in the 1950s, and possibly peaked in the 1980s and '90s in Florida because of the growing retirement scene there. You don't have to be retired or live in Florida to enjoy an early bird special, though. They're good for restaurants looking to stir up business at times that wouldn't otherwise be busy, and they're great for those who want a good meal at a bargain.