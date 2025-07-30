The Cocktail Glass You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

One could argue that cocktails are something of an art, requiring just the right balance of acidity, sweetness, bitterness, and heat. But, it's not always about what's in the glass; sometimes it's about the glass itself. Whether it's a champagne flute for your champagne, a rocks glass for your Old Fashioned, or a tin mug for your easy Moscow mule, some drinks simply aren't the same without their associated cocktail glass. The same argument could be made the other way, however, with cocktails like the Aperol spritz made entirely new with just the swap of a glass.

While each cocktail glass certainly serves its own unique purpose, they also each carry their own personality. Much like the twelve zodiacs that make up the astrological calendar, every cocktail glass comes with its own strengths and weaknesses that make it best suited for various applications. Also, from the way you hold them to the way they feel in your hand, each type of cocktail glass provides a different drinking experience. Uncoincidentally, you could say the same thing about every zodiac sign.

Your drinking experience depends just as much on the cocktail you're drinking — and the glass it comes in — as the people you're drinking it with. The good news is that, with the cocktail glass you'd be based on your zodiac, all of those things can go together.