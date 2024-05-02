The Perfect Ratio For A Top Notch Japanese Whisky Highball

At your go-to local dive bar, the whiskey highball is a utilitarian workhorse that carries you from the end of your shift to the start of your night. At a formal cocktail joint – or, with some curation, your home bar — the whiskey highball can be a minimal shadowbox for showcasing the flavor and fullness of a high-quality spirit. When you're looking for a complex, dimensional taste to elevate this refreshing, fizzy sipper, Japanese whisky is the best tool.

The ideal liquor-to-mixer ratio for a smoky American whiskey highball is 1:4, but when working with a lighter Japanese whisky, a 1:3 ratio is the best fit for the job, preferably 1 ½ ounces of Japanese whisky and 4 ½ ounces of soda water. This slightly punchier proportion creates a drink that is dry, spirit-forward, and simple yet satisfying.

The Japanese whisky highball is far more than just a whiskey and soda. Fans praise Japanese whisky for its bright, fresh, light flavor profile and medium body, especially compared to more intense American whiskey brands like smoky, heavy Jim Beam. With the fizzy soda water and block ice, the drink is designed to emphasize the art of the world-class liquor while bringing down its ABV into more accessible territory (which can be especially desirable if you've just shelled out for a $200+ bottle of Hakushu 12-year and don't dig sipping your whisky neat).