6 Martha Stewart Gardening Tools, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the biggest names in entertaining, decorating, cooking, and literally every aspect of the home, you could argue that there's no bigger, well-known, or more prolific personality than Martha Stewart. She literally does it all, and her name is on almost every product for the home you could possibly imagine. From Martha Stewart's cookware line to scores of highly-rated, much-beloved Martha Stewart cookbooks, she's also branched out into gardening tools.

It's not the least bit surprising she would have a line of tools designed to help you get the most out of your vegetable and flower gardens — Stewart did, after all, post to Instagram to reveal that an onion sandwich is one of her favorites. We all know that onions right out of the ground are just better, and that's true of all fruits and veg, whether you have sprawling acreage you've turned into a garden, or if you're tending container gardens in your kitchen.

We wanted to know how well Stewart's garden tools really worked, because the best garden tools should be durable, affordable, and stand up to some tough conditions. You don't want pruning shears snapping apart or the handle of your trowel breaking, so we turned to the experts. By that, we mean the gardeners who have bought and used these tools over a period of time. We used their feedback to put together this list of Martha Stewart-branded tools that you should definitely have ... and ones you should have perhaps less faith in.