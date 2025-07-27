6 Martha Stewart Gardening Tools, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to the biggest names in entertaining, decorating, cooking, and literally every aspect of the home, you could argue that there's no bigger, well-known, or more prolific personality than Martha Stewart. She literally does it all, and her name is on almost every product for the home you could possibly imagine. From Martha Stewart's cookware line to scores of highly-rated, much-beloved Martha Stewart cookbooks, she's also branched out into gardening tools.
It's not the least bit surprising she would have a line of tools designed to help you get the most out of your vegetable and flower gardens — Stewart did, after all, post to Instagram to reveal that an onion sandwich is one of her favorites. We all know that onions right out of the ground are just better, and that's true of all fruits and veg, whether you have sprawling acreage you've turned into a garden, or if you're tending container gardens in your kitchen.
We wanted to know how well Stewart's garden tools really worked, because the best garden tools should be durable, affordable, and stand up to some tough conditions. You don't want pruning shears snapping apart or the handle of your trowel breaking, so we turned to the experts. By that, we mean the gardeners who have bought and used these tools over a period of time. We used their feedback to put together this list of Martha Stewart-branded tools that you should definitely have ... and ones you should have perhaps less faith in.
6. Rotatable Grass Lawn Shears
You might wonder why, exactly, you need rotatable grass lawn shears, and the idea is that the blades pivot to allow you to easily trim dead branches from bushes and shrubs, or trim grass back from sidewalks and driveways. It's meant to be the perfect tool for detail landscaping, but customers aren't sold.
Some customers point out that what this is designed to do, you can very easily, more quickly, and more efficiently do by hand. One or two bad reviews can be chalked up to a single faulty product or extra-demanding customers, but there are a lot of reviews saying that these blades — which are only 5 inches long — are flimsy, and are so poorly-assembled that they don't cut. Customers who have hand issues such as arthritis report that they purchased these thinking they were lightweight and small enough for them to manage, but also confirm having trouble getting them to work.
There are a few reviews from customers who say they're perfectly fine for doing exactly what they're advertised for, but those are, unfortunately, in the minority. On the other hand, there are many more suggesting that Stewart should remove her name from them completely, with some complaints from customers who say they broke before they even got to get a feel for how well they worked.
Purchase Martha Stewart's Rotatable Grass Lawn Shears on Amazon for $12.54.
5. High Flow Mechanical Water Timer
When it comes to the most common mistakes that people make with their vegetable gardens, improper watering is one of the big ones. Different plants have different needs, and when you factor in changes in the weather, monitoring your garden can turn into a full-time job. A reliable water timer can be a huge help, and Martha Stewart's is advertised as fitting multiple faucets and having the ability to turn the water on automatically for up to two hours.
Reviews are decently favorable, with customers reporting in on when they find them more useful. Those who water overnight say that it's a brilliant tool that means they're no longer leaving water running all night, while others appreciate the fact that there's no battery and you don't have to remove it if you don't want to use the timer function. It also gets high praise for being leak-proof, easy to use, and being a relatively simple little gadget.
However, there are some customers who say they've had a different experience with leaks, while a few customers warn that the timers broke and failed after a very short time. Some aren't happy with the flow of water the timer allows, and others report poor customer service when they tried to return them.
Purchase Martha Stewart's High Flow Mechanical Water Timer on Amazon for $13.48.
4. Waxed Canvas Garden Tool Bag
There's an old saying about how you should work smarter, not harder. Having a handy bag that allows you to keep all your tools together while you're out in the garden is a perfect example of that, and it'll save you a ton of time running back and forth to get what you need. Martha Stewart sells a waxed canvas bag through QVC, and one of the great things about it is that it's durable enough to hold 50 pounds of tools.
There are a lot of positive, five-star reviews for this, with customers happy that it's durable, tough, and versatile. Some love it for having handy, well-made and well-sized pockets, while others say that the bag is also pretty perfect for carrying firewood. Some purchase a second for home repair tools as well as gardening tools, and others say that it's the perfect size for keeping in a car.
It does, however, seem to depend on individual preferences and what you're looking for in a carry bag. There are occasional complaints about not having enough pockets and dividers, which can make organization difficult for some. Other one- and two-star reviews complain about the stiffness of the material, snaps that don't work quite right, and stitching that leaves something to be desired.
Purchase Martha Stewart's Waxed Canvas Garden Tool Bag on QVC for $44.
3. Four-Piece Trowel and Cultivator Planting Set
Repurposing kitchen items for use in your garden can be a great way of getting the most out of things you might otherwise throw away, but if you're planning on doing any serious gardening at all, you'll need a reliable set of basic tools. Martha Stewart's line of garden tools sold through QVC has a set that covers all the basics, and comes with a standard trowel, a more slender trowel that's perfect for transplanting, and two different-sized cultivators that are great for turning the soil and loosening weeds to ensure you're removing roots as well.
At the time of this writing, the set has a number of five-star reviews that praise the tools for being sturdy, durable, and well-made, while still being light enough that they're easy to use. Customers are also impressed with the look of the set and the design of the wooden handles, saying that they're the kind of tools that can be displayed in the garage.
The only drawback mentioned by customers giving a lower rating is that, for the price of the tools, they suggest they expected a little more, especially in terms of the handles. For most, though, this is a durable, well-made set that some even suggest would make a great gift for the gardener in your life.
Purchase Martha Stewart's Four-Piece Trowel and Cultivator Planting Set on QVC for $55.
2. Pruner and Garden Scissor Snip Set
One of the absolute best gardening tips for beginners is that you should definitely take the time to learn how to prune correctly. That includes learning when to prune, where to prune, and how much you can — and should — safely remove from a plant to encourage healthy growth. It's also essential to have a sharp pair of pruners and scissors that will allow you to make clean cuts.
According to a lot of favorable reviews from customers, that's exactly what they got with Martha Stewart's set from QVC. In addition to working with a variety of plants that have everything from delicate stems to heavier branches, these tools also get praise for having well-designed grips that make using them easy. They're lauded for being high-quality, sharp, and well worth the affordable price point. One customer even noted that they're perfect for those who are left-handed, with others being happy they're heavy-duty but still have blades that fit into tight areas.
While most comments and reviews are overwhelmingly favorable, there are a few that note the blades of the pruners can be too tight, which some say makes them difficult to use. That's an opinion that's definitely in the minority, with the overall consensus being that this set is incredibly useful, well-made, and a great option for pruning.
Purchase Martha Stewart's Pruner and Garden Scissor Snip Set on QVC for $29.
1. Japanese Stainless Hori Knife
The Japanese hori hori knife is an incredibly versatile gardening tool, and if you're going to invest in one thing for the garden, it should be one of these. The serrated edges can divide plants and cut roots, and not only is it a shape that's great for digging, but some — like Martha Stewart's version — are etched with measurements. Even the fruits and vegetables that are relatively easy to grow have different requirements, and that includes the depth at which seeds are planted.
A hori hori knife makes measuring super easy, and reviews of Martha Stewart's knife are almost unanimously positive. In addition to being well-made, durable, and having a strong handle, customers say that it can cut through the toughest and thickest of roots, and some even say it works well to cut branches. If you struggle with heavy clay in your soil, this has you covered.
The one downside is that it might be a challenge for left-handed users, but customers also say that it works just as well when you flip it over. One of the things we love to see is customer reviews from those who say they would or have made repeat purchases of the same product, and that's the case here. Some are so impressed that they've bought multiples for friends and family members, who love it just as much. The only regret? Waiting so long to get this hori hori knife.
Purchase Martha Stewart's Japanese Stainless Hori Knife on Amazon for $28.99.
Methodology
In order to rank these tools from best to worst, we relied on customer reviews. Planting a vegetable garden means taking your own needs and environment into consideration, and since that means no two gardens are identical, we wanted to get a feel for what a range of gardeners had to say about how well these tools worked. We looked for the number of five-star reviews, and we also took into consideration comments about durability, usefulness, and how long-lasting the items were. The worst were those that had a lot of complaints about breakage and difficulty of use, while the best had customers returning to buy more tools to give to their fellow gardeners.