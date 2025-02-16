The 15 Absolute Best Martha Stewart Cookbooks

Who in the world hasn't heard of Martha Stewart? This New Jersey native is the United States' first self-made female billionaire and one of the most authoritative lifestyle, kitchen, business, and media personalities. Naturally, there may still be some facts about her trailblazing career and personal life you're still unaware of, such as her past dabbles in the stock market or her enduring love for animals. If you'd like to fill in the blanks and learn all about her journey's exceptional milestones, you can always watch the award-winning 2024 Netflix documentary, "Martha."

One of the most inspiring gifts this hard-working, multidisciplinary mogul has bestowed upon her fans is her detailed, step-by-step recipes, not to mention other helpful tips in the kitchen, from picking seasonal ingredients to prepping meats, decorating desserts, and storing leftovers. As of this writing, Stewart and her team have released 100 books since 1982, touching on the subjects of entertaining, decorating, gardening, cooking, weddings, holidays, and crafts. Here is a roundup of her most successful, highly rated, and beautifully illustrated cookbooks — culminating in a comprehensive collection of Stewart's own favorite recipes, which was released in 2024.