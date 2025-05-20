The Ultimate Guide To Martha Stewart's Cookware Line

There are two main ways to go when choosing Martha Stewart cookware. One is all-metal, and the other is a metal pan with a non-stick coating. However, there are various choices within these two main categories.

If you opt for an all-metal pan, you have a choice between copper and stainless steel. When combined with stainless-steel (like Stewart's are), copper helps pans heat quickly and evenly. However, copper won't work on an induction stovetop, tarnishes easily, can't go in the dishwasher, and can lose its nonstick qualities from too much scrubbing. Meanwhile, stainless steel cookware doesn't conduct heat as well, and the coating can wear off if you don't clean it gently. However, it's durable, capable of use at high temperatures, and works on induction cooktops. While stainless steel generally isn't nonstick, there's a scientific hack that can make it nonstick.

Stewart's other cookware all have nonstick coatings. You can choose from aluminum or steel with ceramic coatings, aluminum with hard anodized coatings, or cast iron with enamel coatings. The majority are aluminum, which tend to be more affordable, lightweight, and heat quickly and evenly. Negatively, it doesn't work with induction cooktops and isn't great for high temperatures like steel ones. As for enameled cast iron, it can go between the stovetop and oven, holds heat well, can be used with high heat, and works with induction cooktops. On the flip side, it's heavy and not usually dishwasher safe.