11 Absolute Best Places To Buy High-Quality Cookware

TJ Maxx is secretly one of the best places to go for high-quality cookware — but you have to get lucky if you want to find the very best pieces. This retailer buys extra inventory from other brands and offers it to customers at a very significant discount. This means that in-stock items can vary significantly from store to store, but if you visit TJ Maxx in person, you just might find an amazing deal. This also makes TJ Maxx very different from most other kitchen goods retailers. You'll need to adjust the way you shop at TJ Maxx — patience is key.

Le Creuset and Staub are some of the most sought-after cookware brands at TJ Maxx, since they are offered for upwards of 50% off their original price — which often amounts to a couple hundred dollars in savings. If you like to be thrifty, but still snag the best of the best when it comes to cookware, then TJ Maxx is a must-visit.

One downside of shopping for cookware at TJ Maxx is that there's really no telling what color or item you'll get. You might amass a variety of cookware in different colors rather than scoring a matching set like you could if you bought directly from the original retailer. It may also take a long time for a product you want to show up at TJ Maxx, if it ever does. Additionally, some items at TJ Maxx will be labeled as "seconds," which may mean there's a minor defect that prevented the product from being sold by the original retailer. The defects are often small, but worth noting. Regardless, these downsides are just something to keep in mind if you have a very specific vision for what you want your kitchen to look like.