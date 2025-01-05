The Best Cookware Sets Money Can Buy At Costco
Calling all home cooks. If you want to level up your cooking experience, you might want to purchase one of the best cookware sets money can buy at Costco. While the wholesale giant is known for its food court items and food in bulk, you can also stock your kitchen in another way. Whether you want stainless steel, nonstick, smaller sets, or larger sets with lots of pieces, there is a little bit of everything for your consideration. I gathered the best cookware sets in stock (at the time of writing) and have both customer reviews and high ratings to ensure trustworthy information.
Most of these sets are online-only deals available for purchase, even for non-members, though some sets are member-only offers. However, if you don't have a membership, there is a 5% surcharge.
You can purchase directly from the Costco website and get the items shipped straight to your home, but it's worth noting that a couple of sets are available in-store. For those products, call your local Costco and supply the item number to determine if it's in stock at the warehouse. You'll find that the cookware products are of various materials, colors, and prices, which gives you the flexibility to find the perfect fit. Let's get cooking!
Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece nonstick cookware set
If you're seeking something with more than just pots, then you may want to consider the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece nonstick cookware set. The brand has a few sets available at Costco, but this particular one has thousands of five-star reviews. It is one of the least expensive sets on this list and comes with two saucepans, two skillets, a saute pan, a stock pot, and four lids, giving you more flexibility in what you want to cook. Imagine making a simple sauteed broccoli dish in the saute pan and boiling pasta in one of the saucepans. You can drain the water with ease because both saucepans have pour spouts on the side to simplify the cooking process.
The products have a steel base that you may use on all stovetops, induction included. However, if you typically use nonstick sprays when cooking, it can create a sticky buildup on the pans. You can pop them in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and then load them into the dishwasher afterward so you can enjoy the rest of the evening with your loved ones. Reviewers mentioned that it looks nice, is sturdy, and lives up to its nonstick claims.
Purchase the Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece nonstick cookware set online only for $179.99.
KitchenAid 12-piece hard anodized ceramic nonstick cookware set
The KitchenAid 12-piece hard anodized ceramic nonstick cookware set comes in red, white, or black colors, so you can select whichever best suits your decor and personal taste. The items have a matte finish exterior and a cream-colored interior. The white one best matches the interior shade but opt for red if you appreciate a pop of color. The products are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you cook with the lids, it's safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
The set comes with three frying pans, five lids, two saucepans, one saute pan, and one stock pot. These are a fantastic no-fuss choice when you don't want to deal with caked-on food. The ceramic nonstick cookware is hand wash only. However, reviewers mention that they're easy to clean, provide even heating, and are of great quality.
Purchase the KitchenAid 12-piece hard anodized ceramic nonstick cookware set online only for $199.99.
Anolon Accolade 10-piece nonstick cookware set
The Anolon Accolade 10-piece non-stick cookware set comes with two saucepans, one saute pan, one stock pot, two frying pans, and four lids. With the cookwares all in different sizes, they are suitable for all sorts of cooking needs. You can even make a batch of homemade chicken stock in the stock pot, perfect for soup bases or making ultra-flavorful rice. The set is compatible with all stove tops and should be used on medium-low heat, and reviewers are pleased by how it fared on their induction stoves.
It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or 350 degrees Fahrenheit when utilizing the lids. The cookware features a hard anodized aluminum construction with a thick base and thinner sides to aid in durability. The 10-piece set is dishwasher safe, and both the inside and outside are nonstick to make the washing process easier. While it's the only product from Analon on the Costco website, it comes highly rated. Reviews mention that it cooks evenly, heats up quickly, and cleans very easily.
Purchase the Anolon Accolade 10-piece nonstick cookware set online only for $249.99.
Ninja NeverStick professional hard anodized 12-piece cookware set with stacking lids
The Ninja NeverStick 12-piece cookware set is only available to Costco members. The set comes with an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan with a glass lid, a 12-inch fry pan, two types of saucepans with lids, a lidded saute pan, and a stock pot with a lid. These items are made of anodized aluminum, are dishwasher safe, can handle metal utensils, and oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (400 degrees Fahrenheit if you use the lids).
It is a top pick because the cookware works on any stovetop and is designed to withstand high heat. Some reviews mention that the NeverStick cleans easily as long as you pre-heat the pan, the handles remain cool while cooking, and a great set for the price. This product is ideal when you require different-sized pots and pans for your cooking, whether you want to make stovetop casseroles or a salted caramel sauce for desserts and coffees.
Purchase the Ninja NeverStick professional hard anodized 12-piece cookware set online only for $199.99.
Tramontina 5-quart all-in-one plus ceramic nonstick pan, seven-piece set
For something more distinct, consider the Tramontina 5-quart all-in-one plus ceramic nonstick pan, seven-piece set. This set stands out from others on this list because it comes with a 5-quart all-in-one pan with a lid, a stainless steel steamer insert, two beechwood utensils, a silicone splatter guard, and a silicone pot holder. It also comes in fun colors like green, blue, and orange, as well as gray for those who prefer something more neutral. It's the most inexpensive set on this list, which is ideal to give as a gift or for those starting to collect kitchen pieces. It's not sold online only.
The Tramontina pan is compatible with all cooktops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This set is functional for all types of meals; you can steam veggies with the steamer for one meal and then fry chicken and avoid oil splatter with the splatter guard the next. Since the largest item is the pan, the set doesn't take a lot of space. It's a leading choice if you have a smaller kitchen or simply don't need a lot of extra cookware. Reviews say it is easy to clean, doesn't scratch, and can be used for anything from searing to sauteeing.
Purchase the Tramontina 5-quart all-in-one plus ceramic nonstick pan, 7-piece set for $48.99.
Caraway 11-piece ceramic nonstick cookware and bakeware set
Caraway is a great contender because the 11-piece ceramic nonstick set comes with a mix of cookware and bakeware. Only offered to Costco members, the set includes a saucepan with a lid, a saute pan with a lid, a Dutch oven with a lid, a modular cookware rack, a canvas lid holder, two baking sheets (one is 18 by 13 inches and the other 10 by 15 inches), a muffin pan, a rectangular pan, and a bakeware storage rack. While other brands consider the lid as a part of the set, Caraway doesn't include them in the count. If the brand did, this would technically be a 14-piece set.
The products feature stainless steel handles and a non-toxic ceramic coating. They can be used on any cooktop and are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the sets on this list that can withstand the highest temperature. Caraway also has the biggest range of colors, allowing you to pick from cream, gray, navy, sage, marigold, and perracotta — a pinkish terracotta hue. Reviews mention the items are top-notch, durable, and a breeze to clean.
Purchase the Caraway 11-piece ceramic nonstick set online only for $499.99.
GreenPan Paris Pro 14-piece nonstick cookware set
If you're cooking on high heat in the oven or stove, then the GreenPan Paris Pro 14-piece nonstick cookware set is the top contender. This durable and versatile set is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making it tied for withstanding the highest temperature on this list. While the products are dishwasher safe, the downside is they shouldn't be used on an induction stove.
It comes with three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a saute pan with a lid, a stock pot with a lid, a stainless steel steamer, a grill pan, and a griddle, giving you a range of kitchen staples that you can use for all types of cooking. Try the grill pan out when making grilled green onions as a flavorful side for chicken, pulled pork, or steak. Reviewers mention that you get a lot of products for the price, they are happy with the nonstick qualities, and it is visually appealing to boot.
Purchase the GreenPan Paris Pro 14-piece nonstick cookware set online only for $299.99.
Henckels tri-ply clad stainless steel 12-piece cookware set
The Henckels tri-ply clad stainless steel 12-piece cookware set is another top choice for cooking at high temperatures. It's oven and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit (but only 425 degrees Fahrenheit when utilizing the lids), suitable for all stove tops, including induction stoves, and dishwasher-safe. This set is not sold online only, so check with your local Costco to see if it's in stock if you don't want to buy it from the website. The stainless steel set comes with three fry pans in different sizes — and the biggest one comes with a lid, two different-sized saucepans with lids, a saute pan with a helper handle and lid, and a stock pot with a lid.
Reviewers are pleased with the price, comfortable handles, and quality. Additionally, it has a couple of features that make this Henckels set stand out from other competitors. It comes with a measurement marker in the interior, which is a useful tool when you don't want to get out or dirty additional equipment like measuring cups. And the saucepan lids have drain holes to make draining easy.
Purchase the Henckels tri-ply clad stainless steel 12-piece cookware set for $194.99.
T-Fal Excellence ceramic nonstick cookware 10-piece set
The T-Fal Excellence ceramic nonstick cookware 10-piece set is one of the most inexpensive on this list. The items are not sold exclusively online, so you may be able to locate them at the Costco warehouse if you want to see them in person before purchasing. The cookware features stainless steel handles and is compatible with all cooktops. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (350 degrees Fahrenheit with lids) and is recommended to be hand-washed.
Available in either white or blue, the T-Fal set has a sleek, modern appearance with fry pans, covered saucepans, a covered saute pan, and a covered Dutch oven, providing a complete solution for adaptable cooking needs. For a scrumptious and memorable dinner, make braised ropa vieja in the Dutch oven since it's well within the oven-safe temperature.
Purchase the T-Fal Excellence ceramic nonstick cookware 10-piece set for $99.97.
Ballarini Asti 10-piece nonstick cookware set
The Ballarini Asti 10-piece nonstick cookware set features a Granitium nonstick coating that is safe for use with metal utensils. Busy cooks won't have to fret about only using soft materials, and the set is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. The products are safe in the oven of up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The gray-colored set features a speckled look — great for those seeking a neutral option that still brings a bit of pizzazz.
The products are lightweight, so you don't have to worry about your arm straining as you lift and maneuver the product. Reviewers enjoy the range in pan sizes, the nonstick surface, and the lightweight nature of the cookware. The cookware includes two different-sized fry pans, a saucepan with a lid, a saute pan with a lid, an everyday pan with a lid, and a Dutch oven with a lid. Since the products are designed for 300 degrees Fahrenheit or less, try using the Dutch oven for slow-cooked carne picada.
Purchase the Ballarini Asti 10-piece nonstick cookware set online only for $169.99.
Le Creuset Marseille 170-piece ultimate cookware set
If you want to purchase a show-stopping, jaw-dropping set, then you're in luck. The Le Creuset Marseille 170-piece ultimate cookware set costs a pretty penny, making it the highest-priced item on this list by a long shot. It is a fantastic choice if you want cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, serveware, and other kitchen accessories. It also contains a mix of stoneware, cast iron, stainless steel, nonstick metal bakeware, enamel on steel, and silicone products. Just type in your zip code to confirm that the product can be delivered to your area.
The set comes in blue, but the 2023 version was red and only came with 157 pieces. Since the set is large, it will ship in six different boxes. Because this is a 2024 version, there are limited reviews, but those who purchased it mention that it's great quality, cleans up nicely, and has a stunning color. This set is ideal when you want a one-stop shop for all your kitchen wares.
Purchase the Le Creuset Marseille 170-piece ultimate cookware set online only for $4,999.99.
Methodology
To determine the best sets available at Costco, I visited the wholesale retailer's website and went through everything shown in the cookware sets section. After looking through every single cookware set that was in stock, I focused on the ones that were not only highly rated but had substantial customer reviews, prioritizing sets that had multiple reviews to ensure the most reliable feedback.
To feature a range of brands, I picked only one cookware set per brand. Some brands, however, sell multiple cookware sets, so I narrowed it down by factoring in the rating, the number of reviews, and the variety in the number of items in the set. For instance, the Henckels Paradigm 11–piece cookware set has no reviews on the Costco website, whereas the Henckels 12-piece set included in this list has almost a five-star rating with over 100 reviews. This approach allowed us to showcase a diverse list with smaller sets to more comprehensive sets with options from six to 170 pieces. Choosing the right cookware set depends on your specific needs, cooking practices, and kitchen configuration, so there's a bit of everything in this list.