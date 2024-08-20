Grilled Green Onions Are The Underrated Side For Your Next BBQ

Green onions are one of those underrated veggies that are all-too-often relegated to the role of garnish, or minced up as a minor ingredient in dishes like traditional Irish colcannon or ham, cheese & scallion scones. That's probably because green onions — which are the same thing as scallions — have a sharp flavor profile that many people find too strong or spicy when eaten raw (although they are completely edible this way). While the green portion that makes up the top half of the onion can have a milder flavor similar to chives, the white part leading into the root end packs the distinct bite of raw onion. But when you introduce scallions to the high heat of the grill, everything changes.

Employing a dry-heat cooking method like grilling mellows the bite of green onions by caramelizing their natural sugars, so instead of sharp and spicy, you end up with a grilled veggie side with a smoky, sweet, and savory flavor profile. And whipping up a batch of grilled green onions couldn't be easier: Simply toss whole onions with a bit of olive oil and salt, and then throw them on the grill over high heat, turning frequently until your scallions are evenly charred and cooked through. You can even get the same effect without the grill by using a grill pan on the stovetop, or by roasting at a high temperature (450 or above) in the oven.