The Buc-Ee's Snack You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
No cross country road trip is complete without a Buc-ee's stop. Apart from the spacious and clean bathrooms (the cleanest in the U.S., actually), a full tank of gas, the world's longest car wash, and matching, buck-tooth beaver-printed pajamas, you'll find all kinds of snacks. From the Tasting Table taste tester's favorite, the classic beaver nuggets to fresh baked muffins and maple jerky, there is something for everybody inside of Buc-ee's — and then some. But, while the Buc-ee's snack you are based on your zodiac sign may not necessarily be your personal go-to, it does say just as much about you.
With $275 million in annual revenue, Buc-ee's proves there's money to be made if you can get people to pull off from the highway. But, while the immaculate bathrooms and gasoline might be the primary reason you pull into any one of Buc-ee's 51 parking lots across the country, you always end up leaving with something — whether that be a picture with Buc-ee himself or a bag full of the convenience center's many privately labelled food items and snacks. Walking through the long aisles of beef jerky, and across the hot food bar stocked with brisket sandwiches and Buc-ee's fudge, it's almost impossible not to.
Since its inception in 1982, Buc-ee's has become more than just a road-side convenience store — it's a destination on the way to your destination. Whatever you leave with says as much about you as your zodiac sign does.
Aries
Being the first zodiac sign on the astrological calendar, it's only fitting that Aries are famously competitive. But, aside from being the first of the zodiacs, they're also the first of the fire signs — making them especially hot-headed. Represented by the ram, Aries have a tendency to go head-first into every endeavor, and they often do so without considering the consequences. Leaping at full speed, as they so often do, this sign's impulsiveness often leads to some hard learned lessons. However, the only one the rest of you reading this need to know is that you don't want to be the person standing in their way.
A lot of the Aries' positive traits seem to go out the window once they enter a competitive environment — which, for these signs, could be any time and anywhere. Having said that, in order to keep any of you fiery Aries' flames at bay, the Buc-ee's snack this sign would embody has to be the very one our taste tester ranked first in their ranking of 15 popular Buc-ee's snacks: the classic beaver nuggets. A cross between cereal and caramel corn, Buc-ee's beaver nuggets are sweet, crisp, and downright addictive — they're the one snack you can't miss. However, given how spicy and bold these signs are themselves, they'd have to be Bold N Sorta Spicy flavor.
Taurus
Tauruses have a reputation for being stubborn — they are represented by the bull, after all. But, while that reputation has come to paint them in a close-minded, rigid, and sometimes controlling light, what it really represents is how well these signs know themselves. If the Taurus is anything, it's not a people pleaser, and it takes a lot of confidence and self-awareness to know when to tell someone no. Everything these signs do is evidence of their innately strong moral compass — something that makes them stubborn at times, yes, but also incredibly dependable and reliable. If there's anything these signs can teach the rest of us, however, it's a unilateral dedication to self-care.
While incredibly hard-working and responsible, Tauruses also love to indulge in life's luxurious pleasures. These signs will always make time for a spa treatment, and they'll take any excuse to book the business-class ticket, or stay in and order UberEats. Having said that, the Taurus isn't one to deny themselves dessert, which is why, if they were any Buc-ee's snack, they'd be the banana pudding. Being an emblem of southern cuisine, banana pudding is one dessert that Buc-ee's had to get right. Fortunately, not only does it come in a big and small serving size, but it hits every indulgent note with fresh bananas, vanilla cookies, and whipped cream. The fact that it's commonly sold out is solid proof of that.
Gemini
There's a bit of a rumor going around about Geminis and the fact that they're represented by twins — which is ironic, as these signs are known to be the biggest gossipers of all. In turn, many people have come to believe that they're two-faced, all due to an assumption that, because they're represented by twins — an image often depicted with two masks — they must have multiple personalities. While that much can be left to debate, this sign's twin association has much more to do with how curious these signs tend to be. The Gemini's interests span across multiple topics and hobbies, and they often struggle with the desire to do, learn, and be everything and everywhere at once.
The good news is that, with the Buc-ee's snack they'd be, the Gemini can have it all. That's because they'd be the World Famous Buc-ee's Beef Jerky. Upon walking into any location, Buc-ee's first timers will first notice how large the stores are themselves, but after walking around, the second most impressive thing is the sheer amount of beef jerky, and beef jerky flavors, the store offers on its beef jerky wall, counter, and even online. From bohemian garlic to Korean BBQ, and from jalapeño honey to lemon peppered, there's a Buc-ee's beef jerky flavor to satisfy every one of these Geminis personalities — just avoid this ridiculously spicy one if you want to survive your trip.
Cancer
Like the crabs that represent them, Cancers are creatures of comfort — preferring the solace their own spaces, or shells, provide. But, Buc-ee's is sure to offer just the bit of comfort these signs need to get through a long trip on the road. Even with the wide array of comfort foods they'll find inside, that's especially true should these signs pick up a bag of the Buc-ee's snack they'd be: the infamously sweet and aromatic, hot roasted nuts.
Roasted fresh in each store. Buc-ee's hot roasted nuts are the aromatic equivalent of a Cancer's favorite home candle: sweet, warm, and comforting. One whiff, and they're brought right back to their happy place. The chain would be half in their right mind to market the scent and make candles out of it, each featuring their beaver mascot's face. The thing is, though, these nuts don't just smell like home, they taste like it, too.
With the choice between pecans or almonds, and cinnamon-glazed or regular, Buc-ee's hot roasted nuts are always fresh, crunchy, and sweet, which is just what a homesick Cancer miles away from home needs. Even better, they can easily roast their own nuts at home when they get back.
Leo
Leos are ruled by the sun, and they act like it, too. These signs take naturally to any sort of spotlight, and they also fittingly tend to think they're celebrities deep down. While they can certainly come off as attention-seeking and braggy, underneath it these signs only want to celebrate the moment, Loyal, fierce, and leaders of fun, there's no better sign to have as your plus-one. But, even if it's a road trip, they're sure to bring the sunny energy and good times, just as long as you let them stop for the Buc-ee's snack they'd be: the dirty soda.
With an entire line of its very own fountain drinks, it was only a matter of time before a Buc-ee's dirty soda recipe went viral. But, since the Texas-themed convenience store stopped putting its flavored syrups out, people have had to get creative with the recipes. Being made from a combination of peach iced tea, lemonade, and French vanilla creamer — the Buc-ee's snack the Leo would be brings all of the same warm, sunny, summer energy to the road trip that they do. Plus, it's the perfect beer swap for your summer BBQ. It's also only fitting that the Leo, being the one zodiac sign most associated with fame, happens to be one of the most viral Buc-ee's snacks on TikTok.
Virgo
Apart from their insatiable quest for perfection, there's one thing Virgos are most known for — and it's how productive they can be. It's impressive, really, considering what massive perfectionists they also are. They somehow manage to get more done in a day than most people accomplish in a week. A lot of that can be attributed to the fact that a lot of their self-esteem actually stems from how much they're able to do — which can be both a blessing and a curse — but also their incredible ability to multitask. Virgos are impressively skilled at breaking big projects down into smaller steps, allowing them to move across tasks and delegate their time more efficiently.
When it pertains to road tripping, and road trip snacking in particular, those projects generally revolve around driving and eating — which means, if the Virgo were a snack from Buc-ee's, they'd have to be one that they could easily eat while they drive. Obviously, that'd have to make them the Buc-ee's burrito, which, conveniently only requires one hand to consume. With one hand on the wheel, and one hand on their Tex-Mex snack, these signs will blow through the miles on their trip. Even better, they'll get to choose from dinner and breakfast burrito options, including the Texas Cheesesteak Burrito, Beast Breakfast Burrito, Brisket Burrito, Veggie Burrito, and Chicken Burrito.
Libra
Libras have an unfair reputation for being shallow or materialistic — but the truth is that these signs just have really good taste. Represented by the scale, Libras have a special eye for balance and symmetry that grants them an advantage in any career or activity involving aesthetics. However, this fixation with balance also blends into other areas of their lives, and that includes what they eat and drink. For that reason, if the Libra were to be any Buc-ee's snack, they'd be one in which balance is arguably the most important: coffee.
Buc-ee's serves coffee both by the bag and pre-brewed at its makeshift coffee bar — which, like everything else in Texas, is very, very big. Included in Tasting Table's ranking of 18 gas station coffee bars, Buc-ee's has everything a Libra could need to craft the most balanced coffee drink imaginable, even if the coffee itself isn't the highest quality. From its selection of ready to pour creamers and alternative milks to its unique line of private label coffee syrups, the Libra has everything they need to balance the flavors of Buc-ee's coffee in their cup.
Scorpio
Scorpios are one of, if not the, most misunderstood of all the zodiac signs. Of course, their intensity and moodiness doesn't necessarily help them with that. But, while they may come off as intimidating and borderline dangerous, the truth is that these signs are much more than meets the eye. Fittingly, that's something they share in common with the Buc-ee's snack they'd be based on their zodiac: the homemade fudge.
Buc-ee's fudge is far more than just fudge. The counters are fully stocked with an array of homemade flavors, from dark chocolate caramel sea salt to blueberry cheesecake, and from key lime pie to peanut butter chocolate and rocky road. Looking them over, you'll forget you're at a roadside convenience store and instead feel like you're at an old time fudge shop, with each fudge recipe just as decadent as the next.
Whether you're opting for something more simple like a chocolate walnut or a unique banana pudding, Buc-ee's fudge is hardly ever just fudge — and, much like the Scorpio, you should be prepared for an intense and deep tasting experience. You might just even be surprised by just how soft and fudgey it, and these signs, can be.
Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are represented by the archer, an image that's symbolic of their innate adventurousness. Only, for these signs, life itself is the adventure. It's that exact line of thinking that fuels their wanderlust, driving them from one distant land to the next in search of new experiences that expand their understanding of the world. That, paired with their natural ability to see the good in almost any situation, makes them the perfect road trip companions — that is, as long as you include a couple of Buc-ee's stops along the way.
Given the Sagittarius' appreciation for travel and learning about the world, it's only right that the Buc-ee's snack they are is one representative of some form of cultural fusion – and, no, it's not Tex-Mex, although Buc-ee's has plenty of that, too. Instead, if the Sagittarius were any Buc-ee's snack, they'd be one that's a product of the Texas Hill County's thriving Czech community: the kolache. From sweet variations like strawberry cream cheese and cherry to more Texas-style, hearty and savory options such as jalapeño and sausage and cheese, these snacks go for just $2 to $3.
These unique, Czech-Tex puff pastries are the perfect road trip snack. Two or three of these, and a Buc-ee's iced coffee, and these signs will be ready for anything life has in store for them — as if they weren't already.
Capricorn
Capricorns are proud "workaholics," and they won't deny it. Responsible, resilient, disciplined, driven, and goal-oriented, there's really no wonder why, either. But, there is a drawback to the kind of work ethic these signs exhibit — even if it does lead them to success. That, of course, would be a serious case of burn out. While these signs, generally, embrace the kind of laid-back lifestyle their hard work generally affords them later in life, they rarely get to experience the fruits of their labor early on.
On the road trip of life, Capricorns are often way too focused on the destination for them to fully enjoy the journey — let alone stop at a Buc-ee's for snacks. For that reason, they'd have to be a snack that falls into the most important meal of the day, because they're only stopping once. Having said that, the Capricorn would have to be everyone's favorite Buc-ee's breakfast pastry: the cinnamon roll. Fortunately, for them, Buc-ee's makes a mean one — and it's big enough to keep them full.
Mouthwatering and fluffy, with a rich cinnamon flavor, not only are the cinnamon rolls from Buc-ee's efficient — they're also delicious. Available with pecans or without, the pastry can also be paired with a breakfast burrito, tacos, and a serving of Buc-ee's tots for something more well-rounded. Knowing these signs won't be making many stops along the way, you may as well stock up while you can by grabbing some non-perishable snacks, too.
Aquarius
Aquariuses aren't afraid of standing out in a crowd — in fact, they prefer it. These signs are natural contrarians, always making a point to go against the grain. While they have all the charisma and chatter, Aquariuses prefer being on their own. Knowing that, if these signs were any snack from Buc-ees, they would have to be one that is completely unique — something that, no matter how far you searched, you could only find at Buc-ees. For that reason, and that reason alone, if the Aquarius were any Buc-ees snack based on their zodiac, they would have to be the paddle tails.
Fashioned after the chain's buck-toothed beaver mascot, Buc-ee himself, the paddle tails from Buc-ees are an exclusive special. While it might appear to be similar to an elephant ear or funnel cake you'd get from the county or state fair, Buc-ee's paddle tails are made in the specific shape of a beaver tail or paddle, and more flaky and crispy than sticky or gooey. After being tossed in a sweet and toasty cinnamon and sugar coating while still hot, the paddle tails are then drizzled in icing and served fresh for you.
For just under $4, the paddles are an easy and very humanitarian steal – they're even vegetarian friendly! Just be sure to ask for it warmed up before you leave the store, because they'll do that.
Pisces
Pisces are known for being creative and imaginative — but it does come with some downsides. While these signs are notoriously easy going and open-minded, they tend to struggle with balancing being so adrift with a necessary sense of direction. While it's true that some of the best things happen when you let yourself get lost, it's not necessarily the kind of mentality that gets you far in the real world. These signs' values and skills simply don't align with what the corporate world teaches — timeliness, of course, being one such skill, but also decisiveness and a sometimes cut-throat attitude being key to commercial success. But, that's what makes these fish so special.
Represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, Pisces tend to flow along with the current without thinking or stressing too much about where it takes them. Knowing that, they probably shouldn't be trusted to handle the GPS directions on your road trip. What they can tackle, on the other hand, is picking out the snacks, which would undoubtedly include the Buc-ees one they'd be, based on their zodiac: the salt water taffy. Buc-ee's take on the American classic candy comes in an assortment of flavors, including cinnamon, peppermint, banana, a sour mix, a state fair mix, and one bag that has a mix of it all
Fortunately, these signs can't go wrong with any one they pick. Just don't be surprised if they get distracted taking pictures with the Buc-ee the Beaver mascot.