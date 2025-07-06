Avoid This Ridiculously Spicy Buc-Ee's Snack If You Want To Survive Your Road Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever taken a road trip through the southern United States, you're probably familiar with the iconic gas station Buc-ee's. The massive roadside store functions almost like a supermarket and even sells fresh brisket, which is some of the most popular BBQ fare in Texas. While you can find plenty of delicious snacks at the convenience store, there is one you should avoid if you want your road trip to go smoothly — the chain's ghost pepper jerky.

While jerky is an iconic Buc-ee's treat, the ghost pepper variety is simply too spicy to be enjoyable while driving. Tasting Table writer Hunter Wren Miele mentioned the snack in her list of Buc-ee's snacks best avoided, stating, "It's impossible to enjoy a bite of this without an extra-cold glass of milk at the ready, and if you're on the road, I assume you're not going to be prepared for what you signed up for." While fans of spicy food might enjoy this jerky in other circumstances, being stuck in a car with no good way to mitigate the spice in your mouth isn't a pleasant experience. If you live nearby a Buc-ee's and want to try it, consider taking it home rather than eating it in the car.