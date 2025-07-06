Avoid This Ridiculously Spicy Buc-Ee's Snack If You Want To Survive Your Road Trip
If you've ever taken a road trip through the southern United States, you're probably familiar with the iconic gas station Buc-ee's. The massive roadside store functions almost like a supermarket and even sells fresh brisket, which is some of the most popular BBQ fare in Texas. While you can find plenty of delicious snacks at the convenience store, there is one you should avoid if you want your road trip to go smoothly — the chain's ghost pepper jerky.
While jerky is an iconic Buc-ee's treat, the ghost pepper variety is simply too spicy to be enjoyable while driving. Tasting Table writer Hunter Wren Miele mentioned the snack in her list of Buc-ee's snacks best avoided, stating, "It's impossible to enjoy a bite of this without an extra-cold glass of milk at the ready, and if you're on the road, I assume you're not going to be prepared for what you signed up for." While fans of spicy food might enjoy this jerky in other circumstances, being stuck in a car with no good way to mitigate the spice in your mouth isn't a pleasant experience. If you live nearby a Buc-ee's and want to try it, consider taking it home rather than eating it in the car.
Alternative Buc-Ee's snacks for spice lovers
While the ghost pepper jerky is too hot, many people do love a snack with a bit of spice while on the road. For instance, when ranking popular Buc-ee's snacks, Tasting Table writer Hannah Paperno placed the chain's Trail Blazin' Crunch Trail mix at number five. The packaging lists the components as churritos, spicy peanuts, chili lemon corn nuggets, spicy Cajun corn sticks, and chili cheese corn twists, and Paperno says she picks up a bag any time she swings by the gas station.
While it ranked lower on her list, Paperno was also a fan of Buc-ee's Jalapeño Peanut Brittle. It's salty, sweet, and spicy all at once, creating an interesting flavor combination perfect for spice lovers who also have a bit of a sweet tooth. As Paperno wrote, "You still get all of the joy of a classic peanut brittle, but it's followed by a slow burn that creeps up on the back of your tongue. It's subtle but exciting and has a depth to it not found in most candies." Either of these (or even another spicy snack like the chain's Chili Limón Pork Rinds) would make a much better choice for a road trip, giving you a bit of spice while not requiring you to pull over and drink a glass of milk to save your taste buds.