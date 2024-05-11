9 Decadent Fudge Recipes

If you're looking for a simple yet delicious dessert, fudge is one of the best options. A typical fudge recipe is made from chocolate, of course, as well as sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Some iterations may use cream or another type of milk and some also include sugar or vanilla extract. But regardless of the exact combination of ingredients, the result will be a chocolatey, creamy, and delectable candy that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Plus, one of the best parts about fudge is how versatile it is. While a basic fudge recipe is certainly delicious, it's only the beginning when it comes to the world of fudge. You can integrate a number of different flavors from various fruits to peanut butter and so on, as you'll see with our list of these nine decadent fudge recipes.

Another great detail about fudge? It usually takes very few ingredients, meaning that you can more easily whip up a batch when you're in the mood for something chocolatey and sweet. Whichever fudge recipe you settle on, make sure to first check out our list of tips you need to make the best fudge before embarking on your fudge-making adventures.