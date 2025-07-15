17 Chef-Worthy Tips For Cooking With Eggplant

Ah, eggplants. Tricky, beloved, and often misunderstood ancient fruits of the nightshade family, with culinary roots as deep as their flavor. Long and striped, small and white, short and round — there are dozens of varieties, but their superpower is the same: an unmatched ability to absorb flavor and shapeshift in texture. One day they're the star of a smoky dip or briny relish; the next, they're crisped into vegan bacon or masquerading as umami-packed "eel."

But eggplant can also be a diva — bitter if overripe, leathery if mistreated, bland if underseasoned. That's where this guide comes in. You'll walk away with plenty of ways to give eggplant the respect it deserves — with tips on how to select, store, prep, and cook it like a pro — and maybe even discover your next go-to dish along the way. Lifelong fans and budding eggplant enthusiasts, this one's for you!