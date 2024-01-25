Forget Zoodles And Use A Mandolin To Make Eggplant Noodles

Making versatile pasta ribbons from zucchini is a popular way to cut back on carbs and add more vegetables to your life, but if you're looking for something new to shake up your noodle dishes, eggplant could be just the thing. The firm interior of the eggplant can be transformed into perfect noodles by cutting it on a mandolin with the julienne attachment. This speedy technique is more efficient than spiralizing zucchini, too, so you can be on your way to a skillet full of flavorful, tender eggplant noodles in no time.

We know that eggplant has a spongy texture that soaks up oil when it's fried, but in this case, that absorbent quality helps these noodles soak up the flavor of your noodle recipe. There's no need to salt and rinse the eggplant noodles first, even though many eggplant recipes call for it. In fact, this would make the noodles too soft and mushy, so you can cook them straight from the cutting board.