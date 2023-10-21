The Best Cooking Method For Tender Japanese Eggplant

While you may be used to American globe eggplants, Japanese eggplants are another popular variety with many delicious distinguishing characteristics. It's longer, thinner, and creamier than American and Italian eggplants with few seeds and thin skin. Despite these differences, roasting is a cooking method that benefits Japanese eggplants as much as their Western counterparts.

While stir-frying and braising eggplants are popular in Japanese and Asian cuisines, roasting them is a more hands-off method that allows them to develop their decadent creaminess and a more complex richness. Japanese eggplants are famous for their mildly sweet flavor, which roasting will further caramelize. Their thin skin will also take on a pleasant crispness in the oven, providing a nice textural contrast for their jammy pulp.

Since Japanese eggplants are small and thin, they won't need as much preparation as the larger varieties. You don't have to worry about peeling them or cutting them into cubes. All you have to do is slice them down the middle lengthwise, brush them with your favorite seasonings or marinades, and throw them in the oven. In 20 minutes, you'll have the most flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth tender vegetables to serve as a show-stopping side dish, chop and mix into a stir fry, or stuff into a tasty sandwich.