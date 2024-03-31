The Best Way To Season Eggplant Bacon For Maximum Flavor In Every Bite

The plant-based food industry is full of faux meat products for a smoother transition to a vegan or vegetarian diet. However, you can skip the processed meat replacements and use natural ingredients as vegan meat substitutes. If you need a bacon fix, eggplant is the perfect candidate.

While it's easy to slice eggplants into strips the same size as a strip of bacon, eggplant is also a solid option because there are practically no overlaps in flavor between the two ingredients. Therefore, the secret to eggplant bacon lies in the seasoning. The seasoning's components are as important as how you apply them.

To simulate those rich smoky, umami-rich flavors characteristic of bacon, you'll need to create a blend of wet and dry ingredients. For an umami flavor, tamari, soy sauce, or vegan Worcestershire sauce are all wonderful options. Liquid smoke is invaluable to mimic bacon's smokiness as is paprika. A dash of maple syrup and a hearty portion of fresh cracked pepper and garlic salt will round out the profile with a sweet and spicy complement. You can blend wet and dry ingredients with a neutral canola or avocado oil for a marinade that will stick to the eggplant.

The best way to apply the marinade to strips of eggplant is by brushing both sides of each strip individually before cooking in the oven or air fryer. Brushing the strips fully ensures an even application of the seasoning that the eggplant will easily absorb as it crisps.