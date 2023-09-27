Switch Up Your Next Personal Pizza With An Eggplant Crust

Whether you're getting tired of the same foods or want to make some health-friendly swaps, eggplant is the perfect addition to classic recipes. The vegetable leans pretty mild, so it adds minerals and fibers to your dish without altering the taste too much. The nightshade family member is known to taste amazing when baked with cheese and a good tomato sauce — just look at eggplant parmesan.

If you're looking for something with a similar flavor profile that's easier to make, try your hand at eggplant pizza. Sure, the vegetable works as a topping for the pie, but instead of doing that, replace the entire crust with eggplant. Slicing up the veggie and layering sauce, cheese, and toppings gives you your own set of low-carb personal pizzas. Eggplant is mild, so it won't change the taste of pizza entirely — instead, you can focus on the mozzarella, marinara, and pepperoni or parmesan, pesto, and prosciutto that adorns your eggplant.