The Best Way To Cook Eggplant For Perfect Texture Every Time

Eggplant seems to be a divisive vegetable or — if you want to get super technical about it — berry. Derived from the nightshade family, eggplant should give you a beautifully creamy texture with mild earthy notes and a hint of sweetness. But if you cook it incorrectly, it becomes a bitter, unappetizing mess. Depending on which version of eggplant you were first introduced to, it can shape your whole feeling about the food. We spoke to Michael Costa, the Concept Chef of Zaytinya, a José Andrés restaurant focusing on classical Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines, and an expert on Mediterranean staples on how to get a perfectly cooked eggplant every time.

Chef Costa, who studied under Costas Katsigris, understandably turns to Mediterranean traditions when it comes to cooking up a stellar eggplant. According to Costa, "The classic technique in our part of the world is to cook them whole on the grill. The charred skin slips right off to reveal the creamy soft interior which is ideal for a puree." If you top off this puree with some flake salt, garlic, and lemon juice, you'll have the perfect dipping dish for some fresh-out-of-the-oven steamy pita.