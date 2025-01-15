Here's How To Choose The Best Eggplants At The Grocery Store

Eggplants are a flavorful, healthy, and hearty addition to any meal, and we have many recipes to prove their versatility. Whether they're a main course or a dip, the key to the best outcome lies first in choosing the freshest eggplants. We interviewed Michael Costa, chef at the Washington D.C. location of Zaytinya by Jose Andres for the best visual and tactile cues to find the best varieties of eggplant at the grocery store.

"Look for varieties like Graffiti, or Italian eggplant which are relatively small and firm," Costa said. "When choosing among them look for uniformly firm texture. Soft spots and brown spots are an indication of advanced age. You can also look at the part of the stem where it was cut from the vine, the drier and browner it is the older the eggplant. If you end up with older eggplants they can always be roasted or grilled whole and used for a puree."

Graffiti eggplants, which are among those variants that can be considered Italian, have a beautiful white and purple striped appearance, but other Italian varieties like the deep purple, rotund Barbarella are equally beautiful and tasty. While each of these varieties has different shapes and sizes, they're all smaller than American globe eggplants and have creamier flesh when cooked.

