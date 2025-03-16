The Foolproof Technique To Avoid Soggy Sliced Eggplant

Eggplant can be a tough vegetable to work with and you need to know a few tricks to prevent it from becoming soggy. That's when you should start looking at restaurants and the little tips they use to make eggplants taste delicious. Restaurant eggplant dishes usually toe the line between tender and firm, with a meaty flavor that makes them taste perfect under hearty sauces and cheesy toppings. And then there are the eggplant dishes you make at home. Cook an untreated eggplant and you are often left with a mushy, runny mess, that seeps out liquid and sogs up what was supposed to be a crispy eggplant parmesan. So, what's the deal? Well experts know salt is important for drawing excess water out of eggplant before cooking, but they also know something else: it helps to weigh it down.

You'll often see eggplant recipes calling for you to salt slices of eggplant, then let them rest before patting the excess moisture off. However, you might find that even after sitting for a half-hour or more there isn't actually that much water being drawn out. This technique can get a lot more effective with some pressure to help squeeze out the liquid. Just spread your eggplant on some paper towels, put some more on top, then cover it with a sheet pan. Weigh the sheet pan down with a heavier pan or pot — the extra force will help the salt draw out a lot more moisture.