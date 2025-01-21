Why There's More Than One English Name For An Eggplant

Eggplant, the beloved glossy, purple fruit found in dishes such as the classic ratatouille and baked eggplant parmesan, goes by several names, depending on where in the English-speaking world you hail from. In the United States, eggplant is the standard term, whereas in the United Kingdom and Ireland, aubergine is the preferred name. But what caused these linguistic divergences, and why are there so many English names for the fruit?

Eggplant, or Solanum melongena, got its name from a variety of the plant that — unlike its prized, purple counterpart — is white in color and much smaller in size. These white eggplants resemble goose or duck eggs, and are frequently eaten in India, where they're called "brinjals." After the British colonized the region, the fruits were prized at produce competitions for their appearance, and the name "eggplant" stuck. Despite eggplants tracing their name to the British, most modern-day residents of the U.K. refer to the fruit as aubergines.

This term comes from the Arabic "al-batinjan," which some speculate could mean "demon's eggs." This is because many centuries ago, some Muslim doctors believed that the fruit caused a number of health issues, from blood inflammation to melancholia. While we know this isn't true now, the name "al-batinjan" persevered. As the fruit made its way into Europe, the Catalans morphed "al-batinjan" to "alberginia." The French later adapted the term into "aubergine," which was then borrowed in British English.

