Why There's More Than One English Name For An Eggplant
Eggplant, the beloved glossy, purple fruit found in dishes such as the classic ratatouille and baked eggplant parmesan, goes by several names, depending on where in the English-speaking world you hail from. In the United States, eggplant is the standard term, whereas in the United Kingdom and Ireland, aubergine is the preferred name. But what caused these linguistic divergences, and why are there so many English names for the fruit?
Eggplant, or Solanum melongena, got its name from a variety of the plant that — unlike its prized, purple counterpart — is white in color and much smaller in size. These white eggplants resemble goose or duck eggs, and are frequently eaten in India, where they're called "brinjals." After the British colonized the region, the fruits were prized at produce competitions for their appearance, and the name "eggplant" stuck. Despite eggplants tracing their name to the British, most modern-day residents of the U.K. refer to the fruit as aubergines.
This term comes from the Arabic "al-batinjan," which some speculate could mean "demon's eggs." This is because many centuries ago, some Muslim doctors believed that the fruit caused a number of health issues, from blood inflammation to melancholia. While we know this isn't true now, the name "al-batinjan" persevered. As the fruit made its way into Europe, the Catalans morphed "al-batinjan" to "alberginia." The French later adapted the term into "aubergine," which was then borrowed in British English.
Eggplants aren't the only vegetable with multiple English names
Eggplants aren't the only vegetable with multiple English names. Depending on where you live, you might refer to Cucurbita pepo, a long, green summer squash, as zucchini or courgette. "Zucchini" is the most common term in the United States, and is actually borrowed from Italian. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, an influx of Italian immigrants made their way to the United States after facing poverty in Sicily and southern Italy. With their migration came the term "zucchini," which quickly caught on with non-Italian speakers. Meanwhile, most people in the U.K. and Ireland say "courgette," which is borrowed from French. Interestingly, courgette wasn't recorded in English dictionaries until the early 1930s.
Another plant with multiple English names is cilantro. In the U.S., cilantro solely refers to the spicy fresh leaves of the Coriandrum sativum herb, with the plant's seeds being called coriander. In the U.K., however, coriander is used interchangeably for both the leaves and seeds of the plant. Despite originating from the same plant, there's actually a difference between coriander and cilantro. Cilantro has a bright flavor, and is often used as an aromatic spice in soups and salsas. Coriander, on the other hand, has a much deeper flavor, almost like a white peppercorn. Aside from these examples, arugula is often called "rocket" in the U.K., scallions are called "spring onions," and rutabaga is called "swede," just to name a few.