24 Seasonings From Around The World You Should Try
It's easy to get stuck in the habit of reaching for the same handful of seasonings in your everyday cooking. Perhaps taco seasoning is the go-to for Mexican night, while Italian seasoning might be your tried-and-true salad addition. Of course, these staples are popular for good reason, but if your spice mix selection is getting a little samey, it might be time to branch out and explore some exciting alternatives. Seasonings are used in all corners of the world, and they usually transform dishes from basic to brilliant. There's a surprisingly huge variety to choose from that likely extends far beyond the current offerings of your spice cupboard.
Whether you're looking for something tangy, spicy, or aromatic, we guarantee there'll be something on this list to fit your needs. All of these seasonings come in dried, shelf-stable form. Many will be available at your local grocery store, while others might need to be purchased from specialty online retailers. We'll take a look at each seasoning's individual flavor profile and offer a few tips on how best to use it. So, if you're ready to give your cooking routine a flavorful shake-up, have a browse, and you might just find your new culinary secret weapon.
Sumac
A staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, sumac is a vibrant red spice that's made by drying and grinding sumac berries into a powder. It has a distinct tangy flavor, with notes of earthiness, sweetness, and citrus. Sumac can be used to bring some balancing acidity to savory dishes and makes an ideal addition to spice rubs for meats and fish, such as chicken, lamb, or cod. It works fantastically in a steak marinade. Try tossing it into a tangy salad dressing with a glug of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. This spice can also be used to enhance sweet recipes, such as brownies and cookies, or a simple fruit salad.
Za'atar
This game-changing blend takes the tang of sumac and combines it with sesame seeds and herbs like oregano and thyme to create a wonderfully versatile and well-rounded seasoning. Za'atar is another seasoning with Middle Eastern origins, and with its earthy, nutty, and citrusy taste, it fits seamlessly into a wide range of dishes. Try sprinkling it over veggies like aubergine or sweet potato before roasting them in the oven, or tossing it through a hearty chickpea salad. It's a fitting addition to grilled chicken skewers and can even be used to give a simple egg salad sandwich an aromatic upgrade. You'll find za'atar in most large grocery stores, but you can also whip up your own blend with minimal effort.
Ras el hanout
Ras el hanout is a North African spice blend with a complex, aromatic flavor. It's not unusual for this blend to include 40 or more different spices, with turmeric, allspice, cumin, and cardamom being popular additions. Some variations also include dried rose petals or fennel seeds. You can use ras el hanout to add a warming, savory kick to just about any dish you fancy, from soups and stews to salads and pasta dishes. It's often included in Moroccan tagine, as well as in marinades and rubs for meats. It can even enhance hot drinks — stir a dash of ras el hanout into a mug of hot chocolate or mulled cider for a fragrant flavor boost.
Herbes de provence
As the name suggests, herbs de Provence originates from the Provence region of France and remains a much-loved addition to a whole host of French-inspired dishes. A typical blend will contain a herbaceous medley of dry herbs that typically includes marjoram, rosemary, thyme, oregano, savory, and basil, though you'll notice some variation between different store-bought versions. Some blends incorporate the refreshing sweetness of mint, fennel, or tarragon for an anise-like hit. Others include lavender to attain a distinct floral fragrance. Herbs de Provence is the perfect seasoning for poultry and game. Mix it with a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt, and brush the mixture over a whole chicken before roasting.
Dukkah
Dukkah is an Egyptian blend that features an array of warming spices plus the rich, flavorful addition of ground nuts and seeds. Hazelnuts are a common add-in here, but almonds and peanuts can also work fantastically. Generally, sesame seeds are also thrown into the mix, and just like nuts, they get toasted to get the maximum flavor. When it comes to the spices, cumin and coriander bring a warm, earthy aroma, while thyme or oregano can add a wonderful herbal freshness. Cayenne pepper or black peppercorns are also sometimes added to give the seasoning a spicier kick. With its coarse texture, dukkah is great for adding crunch to salads and grain bowls or sprinkling on top of dips like hummus or baba ganoush. It can also serve as a more flavorful alternative to breadcrumbs.
Chinese five-spice
More often than not, a Chinese five-spice blend does not comprise of just five spices but combines a far greater variety of ingredients. In fact, its name refers to the five elements of taste it possesses – savory, salty, sour, bitter, and sweet. This well-balanced flavor is achieved through aromatic add-ins such as star anise, cloves, cinnamon, fennel, and peppercorns, with turmeric, licorice root, and cardamom often thrown in. Chinese five-spice tastes amazing in a vibrant stir-fry, made with your favorite meats and veggies, such as pork, beef, bell peppers, and mushrooms. It also works brilliantly in cakes, alongside other warming spices like ginger and nutmeg.
Furikake
Japan's famous blend of toasted sesame seeds, bonito flakes, dried seaweed, and salt is the ultimate nutty, umami-rich addition to rice, fish, eggs, and veggies. Furikake seasoning brings crunch and savory goodness to anything it touches. We love sprinkling it over grilled cabbage steaks, or stirring it into the rice layer of a hearty salmon sushi bake. Try using it to garnish your avocado toast or season a batch of buttery popcorn. You can pick furikake up in most Asian grocery stores, but making your own will allow more room for customization with extra add-ins, such as dried shrimp for added fishy flavor or sugar for some contrasting sweetness.
Garam masala
This fragrant gem is a much-loved Indian spice blend, traditionally made with whole, toasted spices, that are ground into a fine powder. Garam masala gets its aromatic warmth from ingredients like cumin seeds, cardamom pods, star anise, black peppercorns, and whole cloves. Ground cinnamon and coriander fit in beautifully, too. To preserve its rich flavor and aroma, garam masala is best added to dishes towards the end of cooking. It's a go-to for flavoring East Asian curries, such as tikka masala, butter chicken, or lentil dahl. It can also be used much like salt and pepper — sprinkle it over meats and veggies right before serving.
Jerk seasoning
A favorite for injecting dishes with bold, Caribbean-inspired flavor, jerk seasoning packs a decent level of heat, originally in the form of scotch bonnet peppers, though cayenne pepper or hot pepper flakes are also common. But, this spicy mixture is not one-dimensional by any means. Besides heat, you'll find a medley of other aromatics, herbs, and spices. There are warming elements like allspice, cumin, paprika, and cloves and sweeter add-ins such as cinnamon and nutmeg, with garlic or onion powder often bringing a savory edge. Thyme and parsley are frequently included, too. Rubbed onto bone-in chicken thighs or wings is a classic way to use jerk seasoning, but it also works amazingly as a coating for grilled pork chops or white fish, perhaps served with a side of Jamaican rice and peas.
Pumpkin pie spice
Guaranteed to bring the fall vibes, pumpkin pie spice is the home-baker's dream, offering endless versatility as a flavor enhancer for many seasonal sweet treats. In this blend, you'll generally find cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, with allspice sometimes added, too. We can highly recommend grinding up whole spice to make your own blend, which will likely deliver a superior flavor profile to store-bought versions. You can use this crowd-pleasing spice mix in cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, fudge, and ice cream. It's a non-negotiable for creating the perfect pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice latte and can also be used in savory recipes – think pumpkin pasta, soup, or homemade hummus.
Cajun seasoning
Cajun seasoning has its roots in Louisiana and boasts a bold, smoky flavor, thanks to the blend of paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic, and herbs. A small amount of this seasoning will go a long way in transforming the overall taste of savory dishes. It's an essential component of Southern classics like jambalaya and gumbo, but it can also be used to season potatoes, homemade burger patties, and rice. Add a sprinkling to a creamy pasta dish to add some balancing warmth, or use it to flavor taco fillings like pulled chicken, ground beef, or black beans for a refreshing twist on the usual Mexican-inspired spices.
Asafetida
Used to bring a rich, savory essence to Indian dishes, asafetida (aka hing) is a vibrant yellow Indian seasoning, made from the gum of ferula root – a plant related to celery and carrots. In the uncooked form, it has a strong aroma, often likened to that of boiled eggs. But, once the powder is heated with oil or ghee, its potent profile mellows down. The result is an onion-like, umami-rich hit of flavor that perfectly complements sweet, sour, and spicy elements. It's an addition in the traditional potato and onion filling for dosas – India's take on savory crepes. And, it's ideal for building aromatic complexity in a spice-loaded aloo gobi.
Berbere
To give your dish a fiery upgrade, consider using berbere — a spice blend that's integral to Ethiopian cuisine. It's packed with various fragrant spices and aromatics, and there's a fairly wide degree of variation between individual recipes. But, the overall flavor should be peppery and zesty, with a good dose of heat. Berbere's spiciness comes from dried chili peppers, while other widespread additions include fenugreek, cumin, ground coriander, cloves, and korarima — a traditional spice with sweet and herbaceous notes. This spice will shine in doro wat (a traditional Ethiopian chicken stew) or as a simple dry rub for your protein of choice.
Baharat
Baharat is a versatile, warm, and earthy spice blend that's sometimes referred to as the Middle East's take on garam masala. This mixture includes paprika, nutmeg, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves, and shares many flavor notes with ras el hanout. However, baharat tends to be brighter and more peppery, while ras el hanout leans into an earthier profile. If you're making your own baharat blend, opt for whole spices, which you can first toast in a skillet and then blitz in a spice grinder. Store-bought versions are also widely available. Try using this blend as a seasoning for ground beef, to spruce up a veggie stew, or as a fragrant addition to tabbouleh.
Shichimi togarashi
Shichimi togarashi, or Japanese seven spice, is a wonderfully unique seasoning that combines spicy, citrusy, nutty, and savory flavor notes. Unsurprisingly, it's made with seven key ingredients. These are dried chili peppers, peppercorns, hemp or poppy seeds, sesame seeds, ginger, nori, and yuzu or orange peel. This one is a real all-rounder, working equally as well as a seasoning for fries or just scattered atop a bowl of steaming ramen. You can also toss it with veggies like broccoli or Brussels sprouts before roasting. A sprinkle of shichimi togarashi also makes a mouth-watering addition to fried eggs or avo toast.
Old Bay seasoning
When it comes to seasoning seafood, Old Bay reigns supreme. This seasoning was developed in the late 1930s by a German immigrant Gustav Brunn, who opened a spice shop in Baltimore after fleeing a concentration camp in Europe. In the U.S. today, this savory blend remains the go-to for flavoring shrimp, fish, crab, and lobster, with its distinct salty warmth being particularly popular in Maryland, the Deep South, and beyond. And, it's not just seafood that Old Bay seasoning can enhance. It tastes great with poultry, used either as a dry rub or part of a marinade, and can be added to creamy dips such as aioli or ranch. A sprinkling of Old Bay makes for an incredibly tasty batch of cheddar biscuits.
Khmeli suneli
Next up, we have a comforting, herbal blend from the country of Georgia. The name "khmeli suneli" translates to "dry spices", and in its country of origin, it's certainly deemed a staple. Khmeli suneli's core ingredients are fenugreek, coriander, and dried marigold petals. Beyond this, each blend will vary somewhat, but tends to be herb-forward in nature, with add-ins such as basil, marjoram, parsley, and tarragon being popular choices. The floral, earthy complexity of this blend makes it perfect for seasoning savory soups and stews. It's also a must-have when whipping up a batch of khinkali — traditional Georgian dumplings.
Tajín
Tajín was first created by Horacio Fernandez in 1985. He allegedly got the idea from a sauce his grandmother used to make. This tangy Mexican seasoning contains two bold but highly complementary ingredients – dried chili peppers (a mixture of chiles de árbol, guajillo, and pasilla) and zesty lime. These are combined with salt to create a well-rounded blend that's undeniably flavorful. Also, it's not quite as spicy as you might think. Instead, Tajín offers a subtle warmth that'll suit a wide range of palates. There are countless ways to use this seasoning, but it's particularly incredible sprinkled over grilled corn or mixed into guacamole.
Piri piri seasoning
A valuable tool for adding heat and depth in both Portuguese and African cuisine, piri piri seasoning is a punchy blend of dried piri piri peppers, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder, with herbs like oregano, thyme, and basil often making an appearance. This seasoning works especially well as a dry rub for chicken, as is confirmed by the growing popularity of fast food chains like Nando's. Piri piri can also be tossed with crispy French fries to give them a spicy, savory kick. You can stir it into mayo to create a creamy, spicy-infused dip or add it to casseroles, sauces, or salad dressings.
Paella seasoning
We know that saffron is a major contributor to paella's unique, earthy-sweet flavor, with smoked paprika also being a common addition. But, rather than opting for individual spices, an effective way to add plenty of Spanish-inspired flavor to this delicious seafood dish is using a tailor-made paella seasoning blend. As well as the aforementioned staples, such blends will typically include spicy cayenne pepper, aromatic garlic powder, herbaceous oregano, and perhaps turmeric for a hint of sunny vibrance. The result is a full-bodied, savory, and subtly sweet seasoning that's sure to take your paella to the next level. Whether you're mixing your own, or grabbing a convenient store-bought blend, you'll want to add around one to two tablespoons of paella seasoning to a standard, four-serving batch of paella.
Harissa powder
This North African spice mix offers heat, smokiness, and a hint of sweetness, with smoked chili peppers forming its fiery base. We also typically see paprika, cumin seeds, caraway seeds, and coriander seeds thrown into the mix, as well as garlic powder, and sometimes herbs such as oregano, parsley, or spearmint. Besides serving as a fantastically flavorful dry rub, harissa powder can be used just about anywhere you want to add a hint of smoky warmth – think curries, tagines, or pilaf. You'll often find harissa in the form of a paste in which the spices are blended with oil and flavor boosters such as roasted red peppers and lemon juice.
Quatre épices
Quatre épices, which translates to "four spices," is a simple combination of white pepper, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. This warming medley is most commonly used in meat-based dishes, such as pâtés and terrines, meatballs, and sausages. It can also be mixed into a sticky glaze for baked ham or roasted carrots, used to jazz up a batch of mashed potatoes, or stirred into a hearty beef stew. There's also a variant of quatre épices that replaces the white pepper with allspice, which is better suited to sweet recipes such as gingerbread cookies, cakes, and pastries.
Chaat masala
There's nothing quite like chaat masala. This uniquely tart and tangy spice mix is used in a range of Indian street food creations where it introduces an acidic hit that can cut through the richer and sweeter elements. Chaat masala's sour profile can be attributed to green mango powder, which is made by drying and finely grinding unripe mangos. This seasoning also packs a punch in the heat department, with fiery kashmiri chili powder spicing things up. Other common components of the blend are cumin seeds, ginger, black peppercorns, and ajwain seeds, which have a pungent herbal taste. Chaat masala pairs beautifully with fried corn, paneer cheese, and potatoes. You can also incorporate it into pakora batter or sprinkle it over freshly baked naan.
Advieh
Delicately floral, sweet, and warming, advieh is a Persian seasoning concocted with dried rose petals, cardamom, cumin, ground coriander, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Some variants also feature zestier add-ins, such as dried lime or black pepper for a spicier finish. But, overall, this spice blend sits on the milder end of the spectrum, enhancing dishes with its subtle aromatic depth. Advieh is an excellent choice for seasoning rice, legume-based dishes, and stews. You can mix it into lamb meatballs, or use it to flavor marinades for kebab meat. It also works beautifully incorporated into a wholesome veggie frittata. And, if baking sweet treats is more your style, try crafting a decadent advieh baklava or adding a dash of this elegant spice mix to a batch of butter cookies.