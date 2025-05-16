24 Seasonings From Around The World You Should Try

It's easy to get stuck in the habit of reaching for the same handful of seasonings in your everyday cooking. Perhaps taco seasoning is the go-to for Mexican night, while Italian seasoning might be your tried-and-true salad addition. Of course, these staples are popular for good reason, but if your spice mix selection is getting a little samey, it might be time to branch out and explore some exciting alternatives. Seasonings are used in all corners of the world, and they usually transform dishes from basic to brilliant. There's a surprisingly huge variety to choose from that likely extends far beyond the current offerings of your spice cupboard.

Whether you're looking for something tangy, spicy, or aromatic, we guarantee there'll be something on this list to fit your needs. All of these seasonings come in dried, shelf-stable form. Many will be available at your local grocery store, while others might need to be purchased from specialty online retailers. We'll take a look at each seasoning's individual flavor profile and offer a few tips on how best to use it. So, if you're ready to give your cooking routine a flavorful shake-up, have a browse, and you might just find your new culinary secret weapon.