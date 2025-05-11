12 Major Differences Between Dunkin' And Starbucks, Explained
When it comes to top U.S. coffee chains, two names stand tall: Starbucks and Dunkin'. Both companies have become everyday staples for caffeine lovers across America, where they are woven into morning routines, workday breaks, and weekend rituals.
While both brands have achieved cult-like status and boast millions of loyal fans, each one couldn't be more different when it comes to what's on offer — and how it's offered. Whether you're grabbing a quick cup on your way to work or settling in for a cozy café afternoon, your choice between Starbucks and Dunkin' says a lot about what you value in your coffee experience.
From the taste of coffee and food to the rewards programs that keep customers coming back, each brand has a different offering. It's the same for the digital experience, with one focusing on being sleek and personalized, and the other being fast and convenient. To settle the Starbucks vs. Dunkin' debate, we've broken down the differences between each brand and we share what people are saying about them. Grab a cup of java, whether that be from Starbucks or Dunkin' and get ready to see how these two brands really measure up.
Dunkin' started out much earlier than Starbucks
Starbucks and Dunkin' may both be U.S. coffee giants, but each brand brewed its way to success through very different beginnings. While Dunkin' may have been formed earlier, Starbucks grew faster, becoming the world's largest coffee shop chain.
Starting as a single store in Seattle in 1971, Starbucks had humble beginnings selling whole coffee beans and equipment. It wasn't until the 1980s that Howard Schultz joined the brand and transformed it into the espresso bar-style café that Americans know today. Inspired by Italy's café culture and wanting to bring that vibe to the U.S., he focused on premium, handcrafted beverages. In 1996, the company expanded out of North America, opening the first Starbucks in Japan.
Dunkin', on the other hand, had a much earlier start. Founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, it began as a donut shop under the name Open Kettle, before rebranding as Dunkin' Donuts. It quickly became known for its no-frills, affordable coffee, and baked goods, catering to on-the-go customers. In 2018, the company shortened its name to simply Dunkin'. While Starbucks positioned itself as a lifestyle brand, Dunkin' doubled down on convenience and value.
Starbucks has a bigger footprint
When it comes to physical presence, both Starbucks and Dunkin' have carved out massive footprints — but each in different ways. With over 32,000 stores in 80 countries, Starbucks grew from a single store in Seattle to the behemoth it is today thanks to Schultz who saw an opportunity to transform the brand when he joined the company in 1982. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently over 17,000 Starbucks in the United States alone.
The coffee company expanded to Vancouver and Chicago, before entering California, D.C., Washington, and then New York. In 1996, the brand then expanded to Japan, followed by Europe and then China. Today, you'll find a Starbucks in both popular and relatively unknown places around the world. There was once a Starbucks on a train in Switzerland and at the top of a Californian mountain.
Dunkin', meanwhile, has around 14,000 locations in nearly 40 countries, with 9,500 of those located in the U.S. While the brand Dunkin' Donuts was founded in 1950, it was only five years later that the first franchise was signed, in Worcester. From there, it grew quickly, hitting the 100 mark in 1963. As the name suggests, the brand's original focus was donuts but this changed as more Americans became health conscious. Its journey to become one of the world's most popular coffee chains had begun, leading to it becoming the giant it is today.
Each has a very different atmospheres
One of the biggest differences between Starbucks and Dunkin' lies in the overall atmosphere and brand experience. While both are leading coffee chain brands, each offers something slightly unique.
According to Starbucks, it aims to create a "third place" between home and work — somewhere you can relax, work, or meet with friends. Its stores are designed with warm lighting, comfortable seating, and a more refined aesthetic. Starbucks places a lot of focus on connection. This is echoed by a quote from CEO Brian Niccol when he said, "When the barista hands the customer their cup of coffee, it is this moment of connection that doesn't happen in any other moment in the day, for a lot of people." For many years, Starbucks was considered the more upscale coffee brand but Dunkin' is close on the giant's heels following the rebrand in 2018.
Dunkin' has always been focused on speed and practicality. This is something that was further highlighted in 2018 in a news release which said, "The new branding conveys the company's focus on serving great coffee fast." The atmosphere in most Dunkin' locations in the U.S. is functional, focusing on quick service and convenience. There is an element of minimalism in a Dunkin' store. Unlike the relatively calm atmosphere in a Starbucks, a Dunkin' is typically loud and, according to customer comments, can be quite messy. Still, many people don't mind this as it sells billions of cups of coffee each year.
Dunkin's drink sizes are different to Starbucks
Customers who visit both coffee brands will immediately notice that each names its drink sizes differently. Starbucks uses its own naming system for its hot coffee — short (8-ounce), tall (12-ounce), grande (16-ounce), and venti (20-ounce). The chain's cold drinks start at tall and go as large as trenta, which is 30-ounce. If you're looking for a Frappuccino, you'll only have the option of tall, grande, or venti. The brand's refreshers, which include lemonade, coconut, dragonfruit, and other options, range from tall to trenta.
Dunkin takes a simpler approach to its drinks options. Hot coffee simply comes in small (10-ounce), medium (14-ounce), large (20-ounce), and extra large (24-ounce). If you're looking for a Dunkin macchiato, latte, or cappuccino, you won't be able to order the extra large option. Iced coffee, frozen drinks, and refreshers are also only available in three sizes, but the size offering of these drinks differs from the hot coffee — small (16-ounce), medium (24-ounce), and large (32-ounce).
While the naming convention for Starbucks is Italian-inspired, Dunkin' keeps it simple. You'll see this throughout each business — Starbucks focuses on the Italian coffee experience while Dunkin' is more about getting coffee quickly.
Starbucks coffee has a distinct taste
While Dunkin may have started out by specializing in both coffee and donuts, the shift to focusing more on Java started as early as around 2000. The fact that the company dropped "donuts" from the brand name in 2018 is further evidence that it was hunting a larger slice of the coffee pie. How does the taste of a Starbucks coffee differ from that of Dunkin' though?
When it comes to Starbucks vs Dunkin' coffee, as with most beverages it often comes down to personal taste. To get to the bottom of this, we're going to look at what the customers had to say. According to this Reddit thread, Starbucks coffee has a distinct taste, which some characterize as "bitter" or "burnt". Others describe Starbucks' coffee as stronger and full-bodied, while the coffee at Dunkin' is defined as smooth with a balanced flavor profile. While Dunkin' certainly has a massive following, a lot of people have questioned if the company has changed its coffee. In other Reddit comments, customers have complained that the taste is not what it was, with some saying it now tastes watered down.
It really depends on which drink you're ordering. For example, some prefer Starbucks' cold brew over Dunkin's. Others say they prefer the Dunkin' blended iced coffee over Starbucks' Frappuccino. It's all about choosing the coffee taste profile that best suits your taste buds, so you'll need to give both a go to make up your own mind.
More options with Starbucks drinks
When it comes to the variety of drinks on offer at both Starbucks and Dunkin', there isn't a massive difference between the two. In the past, the consensus was that you'd get more variety at Starbucks, but that all changed earlier this year when the company announced it was going to cut 30 percent of the items off its menu by September 2025. Still, you have more options to customize your drinks at Starbucks than you do at Dunkin'. For example, at Starbucks, you can add syrups, sauces, toppings, and powders to your hot coffee, while at Dunkin' you can really only choose your milk and add a flavor and sweetener.
At the moment, both chains offer the usual options — hot coffee, hot chocolate, refreshers, macchiato, iced coffee, espresso, etc. With Starbucks, however, you'll have as many as five sizing options as opposed to the four at Dunkin' and you'll be able to order the trademarked Frappuccino.
Starbucks used to offer its unique "Oleato" drinks, which were infused with olive oil. The company decided to pull this from the menu late last year though. For now, Starbucks has the London Fog Latte, a reinvention of the classic Earl Grey tea, which Dunkin' doesn't. If you're wondering why you can't order a London Fog at Dunkin', it's simply because it doesn't have Earl Grey tea on the menu. One item you can order at Dunkin' that you can't at Starbucks is the trademarked frozen Coolatta.
Starbucks has a broader food menu
Both Starbucks and Dunkin' have a variety of food options on offer for both breakfast and lunch. While you'll find a selection of baked goods and sandwiches at both chains, the food menu comparison is one of the things that really differentiates the two brands.
What stands out most about Starbucks is that there is a far more expansive menu on offer when you compare it to the Dunkin' menu. It's not only the number of items available, but also the type of food that is served. Starbucks offers a slightly more artisanal food menu while Dunkin', much like the company's approach to coffee, is focused on speed and practicality. Besides its wide selection of donuts, Dunkin's breakfasts are somewhat simple and uncomplicated, and limited when compared to Starbucks.
For the health-conscious, it's not as straightforward as choosing either Starbucks or Dunkin' as it depends on what you order. The Starbucks breakfast wrap, for example, is larger than what you'll get at Dunkin' and contains 640 calories. The breakfast wrap at Dunkin contains only 180 calories. It's a different story if you're choosing a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich. The same option at Starbucks totals 480 calories while at Dunkin it's 680 calories. As with the coffee menu, it completely depends on your taste buds. For more variety though, Starbucks is the winner.
Dunkin' is the more affordable option
Another big difference between the two brands is the pricing. Starbucks positions itself as a premium brand, and its prices reflect that. Dunkin's drinks and food typically cost less than Starbucks. The two brands therefore have slightly different target audiences. While Starbucks focuses predominantly on customers who are considered affluent or high-income consumers, Dunkin' takes a slightly different approach, targeting young adults, students, and professionals who are looking for convenience and affordability.
For example, while it varies from region to region, a large cold brew (20-ounce) from Starbucks will set you back around $5.75. For the same drink and size at Dunkin', you'll typically pay around $3.59. For a Starbucks caffe americano, expect to pay around $4.65 while at Dunkin' you'll be in for more or less $4.19.
It's the same for most items on the food menus as well. For example, the sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich from Starbucks comes in at $4.95 while a similar meal at Dunkin' is less, depending on which store you go to. As is the case at most restaurants and coffee shops, you get what you pay for. So, if you're looking for a more premium experience and willing to pay more, head to your local Starbucks. If it's affordability and speed you're after, Dunkin' is the one for you. That said, the two chains offer a variety of promotions and specials, so keep an eye out to see where you can get a bargain.
Both have appealing rewards programs
So, does Starbucks or Dunkin' offer better rewards? The Starbucks rewards offering works on a points-based system where customers earn one star per $1 spent when paying with cash, card, or a linked payment method, or two stars per $1 when paying with the digital Starbucks card.
Stars can be redeemed for a range of rewards, starting at 25 stars to customize your drink all the way to 400 stars for merchandise. There is also a range of extras that form part of the rewards program, including birthday treats, ordering and paying ahead, and bonus star challenges. You can also get partner perks from the likes of Delta, Bank of America, and Marriot Bonvoy.
If you're looking to save money at Dunkin' the chain's rewards program is also points-based, but instead of stars, you'll earn a certain number of points for each dollar spent. When you spend $1 on qualifying purchases you'll earn 10 points. As you accumulate points, they can be used for free food and drinks. Frequent visitors earn even more, with 12 points earned for each dollar spent when you visit 12 times in a calendar month. The catch is that it only lasts three months, so you'll need to make sure you hit the 12-visit target each month to keep it going. Members will also get to enjoy a variety of perks like exclusive discounts and a 3x points bonus on your birthday.
Each brand's app has different pros
In today's digital world, for any brand that is looking to dominate market share going mobile is no longer a competitive edge — it's a necessity. Both brands understand the importance of this, investing a significant amount of money into the development of each app.
The Starbucks app is described as sleek with personalized features that enhance the customer's digital experience. The app was first launched in 2009 and last year the company announced that over 30% of all transactions were made via the digital platform. More recently, the company has been investing in the development of a capacity-based time-slot modeld in its app, which gives customers the ability to schedule mobile orders. Starbucks is also looking to evolve the app to enable users to simplify the customization of drinks ordered digitally.
Dunkin' describes its app as "fast, easy, and contactless" on Apple's App Store. You can find your closest Dunkin', access exclusive deals, and order ahead on the app. You can also bypass the queue to get your caffeine fix quicker, which is much aligned with Dunkin's focus on speed and convenience. Not all customers love the app though. In this Reddit thread, one user describes their experience as "Nothing works. How has it been broken for this long?? And all the other similar posts in the subreddit over last few weeks seem unresolved right now too. What is up?" Still, the reviews are mixed as to which app is better. Again, it all comes down to personal preference.
Each brand takes a slightly different approach to sustainability
When it comes to making a positive impact beyond your morning coffee run, both Starbucks and Dunkin' are pushing sustainability higher up the priority list — but taking slightly different routes to get there. The good news is that both companies have various initiatives in place within a sustainability program.
Starbucks has long positioned itself as a leader in corporate responsibility. The company has pledged to become resource-positive, aiming to cut its carbon, water, and waste footprints by half by 2030. Through the Starbucks Greener Stores Program, the company focuses on energy efficiency, water stewardship, and waste diversion. The company installs LEDs in its stores, uses energy-efficient appliances, and is focused on standardizing energy-use schedules.
Dunkin', meanwhile, is making its own strides. One of the facts about Dunkin' coffee drinks is that in 2020 the company eliminated its use of polystyrene foam cups. The company has also been testing an industrial compostable straw. Through the DD Green Achievement program, stores are fitted with LED lighting, low-flow faucets, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, and a variety of other sustainability-focused features. The company also partners with organizations such as the Rainforest Alliance to improve its focus on sustainable sourcing. Whether you choose Starbucks or Dunkin' to get your brew, you can rest assured that both companies are focused on reducing the impact on the environment.
What the people say
As with any battle to dominate market share, it all comes down to what the people say. On Reddit, the fight between Starbucks and Dunkin' rages on, with opinions split depending on what people value most. While Starbucks may have a more extensive menu, some prefer the chain's coffee but Dunkin's food. One Redditor summed it up by saying, "Dunkin has AWFUL coffee but their food choices are better." They also said, "Starbucks has significantly better coffee but their food choices aren't that great."
As for customer service and locations, Starbucks often wins. This Reddit user said, "Starbucks wins with their friendly and upbeat vibes. Dunkin'? Not as much energy." They also commented, like so many have, that "Dunkin' is the more budget-friendly choice" but also said, "Starbucks is more convenient, with more locations in most areas."
Dunkin' often wins for speed of service, with one Reddit user saying, "I honestly like Dunkin' more. I rather just go in, order and leave with my drink and food than have to make a conversation like I would with Starbucks." At the end of the day, each coffee chain offers something a little different and the choice ultimately comes down to whether you're looking for cost, quality, or convenience.